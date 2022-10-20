Brahman heifers made to $32,500 while semen topped at $5000 per straw at Thursday evening's Greater Whitsunday Vet Services Genetics Sale at Airlie Beach.
The night sale at the Airlie Beach Hotel attracted both online and physical support for the Brahman genetics offered by a group of breeders that form the Great Northern Brahman Sale Group.
The select catalogue saw six heifers average $15,583 while semen averaged out at $2200 per straw. A single IVF aspiration sold for $2000 while an embryo package made $13,000.
The bottom line gross was $163,500.
Top selling heifer was the $32,500 Cambil Miss Elmo Power 6319 (IVF) (PP) offered by the Cambil stud, Proserpine.
Selecting the heifer as a 'Pick Of The Pair' was Gavin Scott, Rosetta Pastoral Company, Collinsville.
The two-year-old grey daughter of Kenrol Darrocca 2761 (PP) carried a positive test to US import, Mr H Pride Of Maddox 684.
Top selling semen package was five straws and five registrations in the $180,000 Nicneil Sugar Daddy.
Outlaying $5000 per straw was a syndicate involving the Rockstar, Liebic, Brahrock and Nayuka prefixes.
Ray and Leah Vella, Vella stud, Proserpine took the embryo package on offer at $13,000.
The package involving six frozen embryos was a mating between Mr H Pride Of Maddox 684 (US) and Cambil Empress 5211 (NCC Jaguar (IVF)).
Blake Chiesa, Badilla stud, Ingham sold the top red heifer, Badilla Rosalia (IVF) (PS).
The seven-month-old maiden daughter of Elmo Redwood 1161/8 (PP) sold to Luke Carrington, Anrod Station, Corfield.
Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
