Greater Whitsunday Vet Services genetics sale hits $32,500

By Kent Ward
October 20 2022 - 10:00pm
Top selling heifer at the Greater Whitsunday Vet Services Genetics Sale was the $32,500 Cambil Miss Elmo Power 6319. Picture: supplied

Brahman heifers made to $32,500 while semen topped at $5000 per straw at Thursday evening's Greater Whitsunday Vet Services Genetics Sale at Airlie Beach.

