Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Crop dusters 'running daylight to dark every day'

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:06am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Precision Aerial pilot Roy Dawson sprays crops and is also on-call for bushfire suppression. Pictures Brandon Long

Aerial applicators are working from dawn to dusk seven days a week in southern parts of the state as grain growers remain sidelined from paddocks due to wet conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.