Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Premier outlines Queensland plans to move to 70 per cent renewable energy by 2035

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 29 2022 - 4:35am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement of the proposed Tarong West wind farm with the Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni at the Cooper's Gap wind farm near Bell. Pictures Helen Walker

Premier and Minister for the Olympics Annastacia Palaszczuk, has outlined plans for a major overhaul of Queensland's energy sector, including the creation of the "world's biggest" pumped hydroelectric power plant, and a "super grid" to connect solar, wind, battery and hydrogen generators across the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.