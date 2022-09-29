Queensland Country Life
Moraby: Negotiations continue on Western Downs property

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
September 29 2022 - 5:00am
Negotiations are continuing on the Condamine property Moraby, which was passed in at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction.

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Condamine property Moraby, which was passed in for $10.85 million at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction on Thursday.

