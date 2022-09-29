NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the Condamine property Moraby, which was passed in for $10.85 million at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction on Thursday.
Offered by David, Michael and Margaret Rayner and held by the Rayner family since 1856, the 2688 hectare (6642 acre) freehold property is located 45km west of Condamine on the Condamine Highway, and 150km from both Dalby and Roma.
There were five parties registered to bid at the auction.
Moraby is described as being an excellent balance of brigalow, belah and wilga country, with a small percentage of lighter loam and timbered country.
In breakdown there is 1050ha of brigalow, 950ha of belah and wilga, 120ha of poplar box, 120ha of lighter loam, with the balance being timbered country.
There is a good mixture of improved pastures including: Rhodes, bisset creeping blue grass, bambatsi, Gatton panic, the balance consisting of buffel, native grasses and herbages in seasons.
About 220ha has previously been cultivated.
There are 10 main, well fenced paddocks with a central laneway servicing the ProWay design steel cattle yards.
The property is well watered by a bore, which fills three 22,220 litre poly tanks that service 12 troughs through 11km of poly pipe.
Dams are used as backup water supplies in each of the paddocks, with seasonal flows in Moraby and Dogwood creeks.
Improvements include a comfortable five bedroom, two bathroom brick homestead and a machinery shed.
Contact Owen Brockhurst, 0428 697 055, or Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
