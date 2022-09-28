Channels remain open as Origin gives up leases

Channel Country residents say the decision by Origin Energy to give up its gas exploration permits in the Channel Country won't change the status quo in the region without government intervention.
The company was granted 11 petroleum leases across more than 250,000ha of the Channel Country by the state government last year but has now announced its intention to review plans to explore the Cooper-Eromanga basins in the Channel Country, "with a view to exiting over time".
Mithaka Elder George Gorringe said the news gave the government the chance to step in and can any prospect of gas exploration in the region from now on.
"If the government had any guts, now's the time to stop exploration, the whole box and dice," he said. "Otherwise, Origin will just sell to someone else and it will just be another mob to deal with."
Mr Gorringe, a member of the Lake Eyre Basin Stakeholder Advisory Group set up by the state government last November, has repeatedly stated his opposition to allowing any infrastructure or drilling on the floodplain, saying it would result in a change to the flow of water.
Jundah graziers Sue and Herb George have an exploration hole on country they purchased in 1992, which was put down by Bridgeport Energy in 1982.
Ms George said a majority share in it was sold to Origin Energy and they've found the gas company very fair to deal with.
"I think 95 per cent of people out here wish gas companies would go away, but they're kidding themselves," she said. "No-one on the eastern seaboard is going to turn off their lights so they've got to have gas."
Origin has since drilled another exploration hole on the George's Glen Valley property, which has been in the family for 126 years, and which has a 25 kilometre frontage to the Thomson River.
The hole has been fenced off and Ms George said they saw company representatives once or twice a year.
"They ring every month or two to make sure we have no issues," she said. "You can make things difficult but if push comes to shove, you've got to try and work with them."
She was critical of some activists for their sensational approach, saying they rarely spoke to landholders such as themselves for their views.
Origin's announcement was hailed by Project Country Alliance spokesperson Graeme Sawyer as testament to the effectiveness of a grassroots campaign led by Traditional Owners "who refused to accept the company's attempts to destroy land and water".
As well as backing out of unconventional gas exploration in the Channel Country, Origin has sold its Northern Territory tenements in the Beetaloo Basin to Tamboran.
Lock the Gate Alliance national coordinator Ellen Roberts said Origin's decision reflected the broader financial shift away from fossil fuel projects.
"Origin has suffered relentless reputational damage over its fracking projects, including in the Northern Territory," she said.
"This reflects the shift away from fossil fuels towards renewable energy and climate action as investors and energy customers increasingly demand companies align with the Paris Agreement.
"It's also hugely encouraging to see Origin abandon exploration tenements in the Channel Country floodplains of the Lake Eyre Basin in Queensland, and in WA's Kimberley region.
"But it's extremely disappointing that Origin plans to proceed with its APLNG project, which includes plans to drill 7700 new coal seam gas wells north of Roma and in Queensland's Central Highlands, including on the border of the world-renowned Carnarvon National Park.
"If Origin was serious about its climate targets and its environmental responsibilities, it would abandon these projects too."
Ms George said they would be watching for the next instalment in the ownership saga.
