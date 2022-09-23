In a breathtaking display of confidence in the physical product on offer, Friday's annual Glenlands Droughtmaster Sale at Bouldercombe saw breed records smashed across all categories.
A new breed record price, record gross, averages and private vendor records were established at the event staged by the Childs family, Glenlands stud, Bouldercombe.
Strong, consistent and sustained demand from both seedstock and commercial operations from SA, the NT and across Queensland contributed to the record result.
With a new breed record average of $24,700, culminating in a record gross of $4.866 million for a private vendor Droughtmaster sale, another complete clearance was achieved.
From the outset, buyers backed the catalogue with 21 feature bulls averaging $66,452 topping at $220,000 while 173 unled registered counterparts topped at $230,000 to average $19,795 and a trio of purebred entries sold to a high of $22,000 setting a $15,333 average.
Posting a new breed record price of $230,000 was the 22-month-old, Dampier.
Weighing 774 kilograms, the youngster posted a daily gain of 1.14kg per day, scanned 10mm and 7mm, respectively for P8 and rib fat and a 144 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Snaring the new record breaker were Len, Sue and Margot Bode, Percol Plains, McKinlay.
Losing bidders were Ken and Kerry McKenzie, Yaralla stud, Blackwater.
Percol Plains ended with three bulls to average a phenomenal $210,000, which included the equal previous breed record price of $220,000 for the 21-month-old, Daddy Cool, (886kg) (155EMA) (10/7mm) (4.44 IMF).
The other Bode selection was the $180,000 Danger Zone (21-months), (842kg, (145EMA), (13/12mm), (5.3 IMF).
Another high seller in the feature bull section at $210,000 was the 24-month-old, Dubbo (910kg), (150EMA), (9/7mm), (4.6IMF), selling to the Donaldson family, Medway stud, Bogantungan.
The Kinbacher family, Garthowen stud, Biggenden outlaid $200,000 for the 18-month-old, IVF product, Die Hard (856kg), (134EMA), (10/7mm), (5.4IMF).
Anthony and Racheal Anderson, Eddington stud, Julia Creek signed off on four for on average $56,375 topping at $110,000 for Dark Horse, (752kg) (130EMA) (13/8mm) (5.6 IMF).
Richard and Robyn Simmons, Avon Downs, Clermont, returned taking four at an average $47,500. These topped at $80,000 for a 21-month-old Glenlands Orient son.
Ross Kiernan and family, Bygana, Clermont, selected eight for an average $33,688 topping at $77,500 for a 19-month-old IVF product by Glenlands D Rambo.
The Skye stud, Alpha invested $62,500 in the 27-month-old, Double Dutch while Karragarra stud principals, Wayne and Ingrid York, Emerald, claimed a $60,000 22-month-old also by Glenlands Orient.
Rangeview stud, Traveston, took the $55,000 Call Of Duty while at the same money, Defy Gravity went to duties at Bygana, Clermont.
Caldy stud, Kapaldo, operated by the Barnard family took the $55,000 Dominance.
The Johnstone family, Dawson Vale stud, Banana secured the rights to the $50,000 Dijon aged 24-months. RNA Champion, Dollar, fetched $45,000 selling to the O'Neill family, Nyanda stud, Rolleston.
Accounting for 18 per cent of the book was Seamark Pty Ltd., Camila Glen, Camila, Cliffdale, Theodore and Seloh Nolem, Nebo operated by Jim Gorman. The operation took 36 head to average $14,888 to top at $20,000.
Long-term clients, Charlie and Jackie Hawkins and family, HC Pastoral and HC Grazing, Toowoomba signed off on 29 to average them an economical $15,138 topping at $24,000 to claim 15pc of the catalogue.
Brisbane Valley Holdings, Coominya, took with them 12 topping at $20,000 to end at an average of $14,417.
Ray Scott, Fairfield Station, Bauhinia, accounted for 10 to set an average of $16,700. Dale, Trevor and Shirley Jones, Myra, Clermont collectively took 12 for on average $17,833 topping at $25,000.
Bingcliff Pty Ltd., Haasts Bluff Station, Alice Springs, NT, took three for on average $8000 with the Smith family, Vesta., Rolleston took four for an average of $12,000.
SA interests, Cowarie Pastoral Company, Port Augusta, signed off on a pair for on average $12,000.
