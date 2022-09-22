Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Teaching life skills through shearing an example for many industries

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated September 22 2022 - 11:27am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The students shearers along with St George State High School ag coordinator Caitlin Crowe, Blue Light Shearing founder Laurie Bateman, and helpers, at the Charleville Showgrounds. Picture: Sally Gall

The founder of a youth shearing program that has been flourishing in south west Queensland since 2017 says it's something that could be replicated across Australia, in any industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.