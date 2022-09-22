The founder of a youth shearing program that has been flourishing in south west Queensland since 2017 says it's something that could be replicated across Australia, in any industry.
Laurie Bateman's first day as a police liaison officer at Cunnamulla, after 28 years as a shearer, was spent helping conduct random breath tests.
"I was like a fish out of water," he said. "I identified young men coming and going from school, and I worked out they were my target audience. Sheep shearing was my strength so I thought, why not do that with them."
That was the birth of the Blue Light shearing program, which teaches shearing and so much more.
In the words of Caitlin Crowe, the ag coordinator for the St George State High School, as well as credits towards a certificate II in rural operations, which provides credits for their QCE, it gives students skills to make them work-ready, and builds post-work contacts.
"We work on managing emotions, how to manage frustrations and looking at problem solving," she said.
"It's a life skill, really, and communication and working as a team, they're all skills that are transferable between any career, it doesn't matter if you end up in a shearing shed or not.
"Because we are camping together and living together, respect is a huge thing that we focus on.
"You are living with people for a week and if you do end up in the shearing sheds, it could be weeks of time that you're living with people, so cleaning up after yourself, doing the dishes."
AWI representative Karl Goodman, who has had 38 years in the shearing industry, said the eight-week course run over two years taught them to pull their boots on in the morning.
"An employer wants them to be sitting on their esky at 6.30am - this teaches them structure and teamwork," he said.
The program began at Cunnamulla in 2017 but has expanded throughout south west Queensland in recent years, utilising facilities at Tambo, Dirranbandi and St George as well as a new location at Croxdale near Charleville.
SQ Landscapes growth facilitator Geoff Reid said that as the trustee for the state government-owned 4500ha property on the town's outskirts, with an historical shearing shed on site, their involvement went hand-in-hand with the program's aims.
While the property's fencing needs upgrading to operate the course, the 20 students involved in the latest school, from St George, Charleville, Bollon, Dirranbandi and distance education, stayed at Croxdale.
"We're all about flourishing landscapes and helping communities, so helping an industry that impacts a lot of communities, that's the connection," he said.
"The region's really crying out for skilled labour and what we wanted to help out with is, give these kids an opportunity to learn the basics, so that if they were to go onto a property, the landholder wouldn't have to teach them.
"They'd hit the ground running and maybe help with some of the labour shortages out here at the moment."
Senior constable Bateman, now working as the district crime prevention coordinator with the Charleville Police patrol group, said when the program started it was for disengaged youth.
"But now people from all walks of life are rubbing shoulders, which is a good thing," he said.
"As far as I know, it's unique but my bosses want to keep it going, they can see the benefits.
"Any sheep area across Australia, we could do this."
As well as being able to see the sheep shorn and take pride in the job done, Snr Const Bateman said there was no better way of teaching young people to control their emotions than one like shearing in which animals were involved.
"Those of us who work with animals know, it doesn't work if you're tense or upset, or try to force anything," he said.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
