The count down to the annual Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft is on, with the final preparations now in hand, for the event to get underway from October 27 to 30.
The jewel in the crown, the Warwick Gold Cup attracts more competitors and offers the largest amount of prize money than any other campdraft in Australia. It is fondly referred to as the "Melbourne Cup of campdrafting".
This year's Gold Cup is worth over $105,000 in prize money and trophies and includes a gold cup and a trophy saddle. It has for many years been regarded as the Australian Championship Campdraft.
The Canning Downs Campdraft also offers a significant prize worth $52,500 and its own trophy saddle as does Saturday's $5000 Stallion Campdraft.
According to the president of the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft committee, Kevin Ryan, the nominations in this year's event have been enormous.
"We have over 1000 nominates in the first round of the Gold Cup alone," Mr Ryan
"As such we have made the decision limit the number of runs to two per competitor, in both the Gold Cup and the Canning Downs.
"Effectively that should give us about 750 first round competitors."
Mr Ryan said they has sourced far and wide for the cattle donors, and received a a generous response.
"All up we need 2900 head to run the event," he said.
Mr Ryan said this year for the first time, all the Gold Cup competitors will have the pick of an even line of Angus cattle supplied by Woodlands Fucheng, near Westmar.
"As well, we have many repeat donors including NAPCO, Matt Edwards Livestock, Oakey; Wickham Farms, Killarney; Graysons and Rodgers Creek," he said.
Judges for the Gold Cup will be Warwick Lawrence and Stewart Wallace, while the Canning Downs judges are Leon Schwager and Steven Wells.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.