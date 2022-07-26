Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Blackall's Marshall Baillie is only 15 but loving the shearing life

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated July 26 2022 - 11:40am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marshall Baillie gets to practise his shearing at home at Douglas Park, Blackall on the single stand board. Picture: Sally Gall

At a time when the shearing industry is crying out for new blood, someone like Blackall's 15-year-old Marshall Baillie is like the answer to a prayer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.