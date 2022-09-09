Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Palgrove breaks multiple Australian breed records

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated September 10 2022 - 12:26am, first published September 9 2022 - 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elder's auctioneer Michael Smith with Ben Noller of Palgrove and the sale topper at $115,000, Palgrove Ringo (P), bought by Len and Sue Bode, Percol Plains, McKinlay. Pictures: Helen Walker

Palgrove cemented itself as one of the country's top on-property bull sales when it broke multiple breed records on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.