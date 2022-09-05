ONE of the Braford breed's most well-known figures was recently honoured for half a century of breeding Brafords.
Penny Vohland of the Pen-Leigh Braford stud, Pittsworth, was acknowledged for her 50 years of breeding Braford cattle at the recent New Dimension Braford Sale at Bell.
Advertisement
Presenting Ms Vohland with her award in front of a large crowd of fellow Braford breeders was long-time friend Ian Brimblecombe.
"I was completely shocked to be honest," Ms Vohland said.
"All I thought when I turned up was that I hoped the sale went well for everyone, I wasn't expecting anything like this.
"They surprised me with this one, that's for sure, but I am really grateful and honoured to be recognised with something like this."
Read Also:
A stalwart of multi-vendor sales across the state, as well as the local show circuit, the Pen-Leigh stud has accumulated countless awards, the most recent of which was the champion female calf broad ribbon at the breed's feature show at St George earlier this year.
"I have to say, the best part about the Braford breed is the wonderful people I've met along the way," she said.
"I had some wonderful teachers in those early days and I'm very grateful to everyone who has helped me over the years.
"There's a lot of really good people involved in this breed and I can't wait to see what the future brings."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.