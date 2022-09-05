Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Penny Vohland acknowledged by Australian Braford Society for 50 years of breeding Braford cattle

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:13am, first published 4:00am
Penny Vohland of the Pen-Leigh Braford stud, Pittsworth, accepts her award for 50 years of breeding Braford cattle. Picture: Billy Jupp

ONE of the Braford breed's most well-known figures was recently honoured for half a century of breeding Brafords.

