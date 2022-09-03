Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Roma Brangus sale averages increase on 2021 outing

By Kent Ward
September 3 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Male averages improved by $1200 per head at Friday's Roma Brangus sale. Picture supplied by Kent Ward.

Male averages improved by $1200 per head over the previous year's result at Friday's Annual Roma Brangus Sale.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.