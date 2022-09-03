Male averages improved by $1200 per head over the previous year's result at Friday's Annual Roma Brangus Sale.
In all, 80 bulls averaged $12,213 to sell to a record $64,000 on the way to a 91 per cent clearance of the male offering, while a total clearance of 14 heifers was achieved at an average $5392, an increase of $1115 over the same period to sell to a high of $9500.
Advertisement
Buyers from three states took home cattle with clearance levels in the male section of the catalogue sliding by six per cent.
Setting a new event record at $64,000 the 24-month-old, Gunnadoo Park Mate offered by Jeff and Kerri-Ann Parker, Gunnadoo Park stud, Manilla, NSW.
Weighing 888 kilograms, the son of Gunnadoo Park Famous was purchased by Edward and Kara Quinn and family, Voewood stud, Calliope.
Read Also:
Four bulls sold for sums of $30,000. These were offered by the Bonox stud, Taroom; the Pineview stud, Maidenwell and a pair drawn from the Kulkyne stud, Jackson.
Next best at $26,000 was Forest Hills Immanuel 1821 offered by Michael and Kellie Silvester, Forest Hills stud, Capella.
Taking home the 21-month-old by Lazy S FFS were local breeders, Ian and Anne Galloway, Duarran stud, Roma.
Top selling heifer was Bonox B1415 catalogued by Bruce and Leanne Woodard and family, Bonox stud, Taroom.
The yearling granddaughter of Bonox 830 sold to the Lamb family, Parraweena Cattle Company, Banana.
A pair of heifers from Bonox set a $8250 average that included the second top for that section, a $7000 Bonox 1249 daughter.
Also a yearling the heifer was purchased by the Kingsley and McKinnon families, Lismore, NSW.
The sale was conducted by Elders and GDL with AuctionPlus providing the online interface.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.