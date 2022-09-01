Demand was strong for the Charolais breed in Clermont on September 1 with not one, but two bulls topping the Hopgood Charolais bull sale at $22,000 each.
Snapped up by two repeat buyers it was a testament to the quality genetics on offer by Moonie based producers Mark and Susan Hopgood.
Advertisement
The sale achieved a 100 per cent clearance rate with all 40 bulls on offer sold to average $14,275.
The average price saw an increase of $3839 on last year's $10,436 figure. The sale grossed a total of $571,000.
Mr Hopgood attributed the stellar season experienced to the average price increase.
"I'd say the current cattle market and the run of good seasons," he said.
"The cattle are definitely getting better.
"We focus on the top end of the Charolais genetics and the cattle are improving that way, which has definitely helped as well."
Hopgood Ripper (P) of lot 11 sold to repeat buyers Levi and Abbey Rickertt of Curra Rural, Kilcummin for $22,000.
The 23-month-old was the son of Palgrove Millenium (P) and out of Hopgood Crystal 43.
Weighing in at 864 kilograms, the young male had P8 and rib fat measurements of 12 and nine millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 136 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 37 centimetres.
The Rickertt family front a 800 head commercial breeder operation in conjunction with a cropping enterprise across their 15,000 acre property.
Mr Rickertt said 9000 acres was used to grow wheat, sorghum and chickpea crops with the remaining utilised as cattle country.
"We run predominantly Brahman cows with Charolais bulls," he said.
"We sell most of our weaners into the store market."
Mr Rickertt said the rib and rump fat scores of the young bull stood out.
Advertisement
"That's a big factor when we're looking at bulls," he said.
"He will go out with some Brahman cows and will become a part of our commercial herd."
The Rickertt family said they had been purchasing Hopgood Charolais bulls for close to a decade and said the genetics always performed.
"A local sale up here is always good for us," Mr Rickertt said.
"Mark has got good genetics and his bulls always perform. He always brings a good line of quality bulls."
The producers also purchased Hopgood Ranger of lot 27 for $14,000 and Mr Rickertt said he would also be utilised in their breeder herd.
Advertisement
Hopgood Ruler (P) of lot 7 also cracked the $22,000 mark and sold to repeat buyers Greg and Jill Peck of Purtora, Blackall.
The 22-month-old sire was by Palgrove Legend (P) and out of Hopgood Carin 38.
The 832 kilogram beast had P8 and rib fat measurements of eight and five millimetres respectively, an eye muscle area of 136 square centimetres and a scrotal circumference of 41 centimetres.
The Peck family operate a commercial Santa Gertrudis, Angus and Charolais breeding herd across their 14,400-hectare property averaging 3000 head.
Mr Peck said the quality genetics of the young sire stood out amongst the other bulls on offer.
Advertisement
"We like his softness and his breed plan figures," he said.
"He will breed the sort of cattle we want to breed.
"We like to buy bulls that we can keep. He will be a bull that we put with our better cows and we will breed replacement heifers."
Mr Peck said the young male would not be used in any artificial insemination or semen collection programs.
As repeat buyers, Mr Peck said they had purchased Hopgood Charolais bulls for the last three years.
"They do a good job for our commercial operation and they are hardy enough," he said.
Advertisement
"We can take them home and they'll just do a good job for us really."
VF Grazing of Telarah, Clermont made their mark as volume buyers purchasing four bulls for a total of $68,000.
Mr Hopgood said the buyers were one of six bulk buyers who purchased four bulls each in the sale.
The stud operator expressed his thanks to his clients and said the sale sparked interest across the country.
"There were a lot of repeat buyers," he said.
"Bulls went as far as Longreach and all the way back down to Tenterfield.
Advertisement
"It was a big spread and we're getting a little bit further with them every year.
"It was a really great sale."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.