It was a big day for the Gould family of Moongana Santa Gertrudis stud, as they sold 37 bulls to a record average of $22,865, almost double that of last year's sale.
With a 97 per cent clearance, the 32 classified sire averaged $24,548, while the six commercial bulls averaged $14,167, culminating in a $846,000 sale total.
The impressive result clearly meant a lot for Moongana principals Cyril and Denise Gauld, who said the sale was a culmination of many year's of hard work, particularly during the drought.
"It's been overwhelming, we couldn't have asked for a better outcome," Mr Gauld.
"To get two top price bulls at $65,000 is a dream come true.
"The thing a lot of people commented on was the bone in the polly bulls. Overall they had good temperament, plenty of thickness and weight for age.
"These bulls have been weaned off oats and now they've been prepared off oats. Most times they have some crop but these didn't as it's been to wet to get them on crops but we had them on good buffel country."
A record top price of $65,000 was achieved twice by lots six and thirteen, which sold to KH and JC Knudsen, Chinchilla, and Forest Park, Blackall, respectively.
The first of the top priced sires was Moongana Paddington 3678, son of Moongana Magnitude 3160 and Moongana 2803.
The 23-month-old weighed 929kg, with a scrotal circumference of 40.5cm, EMA of 133 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 12 and 15 millimetres respectively.
The 25-month-old Moongana Pilgrim 3658 followed suit soon after, exhibiting an EMA of 145 sq cm, the highest of the bulls on offer.
Another son of Moongana Magnitude 3160, out of Moongana 2815, he wieghed 859kg, with a scrotal circumference of 40cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 8 and 12 millimetres respectively.
Forest Park principal Liz Allen said she had a budget in mind coming to the sale but had to bid a bit higher for the top price bull, saying he was definitely worth the money.
"We selected him for his tremendous thickness, good bone and he had the highest eye muscle of the group," she said.
"He also had exceptional temperament.
"He'll be going to stud duties over the Forest Park Santa stud cows."
One of many new buyers, Ms Allen said she was very impressed with the quality lineup of the bulls on offer, which was evident in the record average.
Bulk buyers included Hutchinson Ag, Moura, who purchased four bulls to average $16,750, LR and DM Fairweather, Rolleston, who bought three bulls at an average of $14,000, and Torres Park Grazing, Augathella, who also purchased three bulls, averaging $26,333.
The Gauld's said the new Rolleston selling facility added to the day's success, as did the assistance of the GDL team.
"The facilities here are just so good and they give the buyers a better opportunity to look at the bulls here," Mr Gauld said.
"We're looking forward to having more bulls on offer next year, around 55 to 60, but the quality won't go down, they'll still be just as good."
Bulls were sold to buyers in the Rolleston area, as well as Augathella, Charters Towers, Moura, Eidsvold, Injune, Longreach, Amby, Mitchell, Arcadia Valley, Tambo, Springsure, Alice Springs, Tullibigeal NSW.
