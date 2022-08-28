The onset of spring means campdrafting around the state is ramping up with numerous events being held across Queensland last weekend.
Mostly Hills Campdraft was hosted at the private property of Zane Habermann and Kerrie Thomson, west of Springsure, and featured the HHH Partners Dash for Cash $100,000 Open Campdraft.
Nebo competitor Bryony Puddicombe riding Destiny of Her Own secured the $20,000 winner's cheque from a large field of 224 entries, who competed over two full rounds and a final.
Destiny of Her Own is owned in partnership with Peter Shakespeare and has formed a great partnership with Bryony over the past two years they have competed together.
Host Kerrie Thomson featured in the results taking out the Glenyarran Restricted Open and it was a special victory for Kerrie's sister Lindy who won the Hilda Mayne Memorial Ladies Campdraft, an event named in honour of Lindy's grandmother.
The House of Cheri Future Stars Series was concluded at the Mostly Hills campdraft with the top 10 available competitors vying for top honours. The series is for horses four years and under that have never competed in an open age campdraft and qualify from their first six futurity drafts.
Ben Seeds riding Captivating Catt secured the victory with 163.5 points after the two rounds and held an eight point lead ahead of Jessica Spoor and Starbar Perfume. Mr Seeds received $2500 and a Molly's Custom Silver Trophy Buckle. Jessica Spoor received the highest scoring youth rider, for competitors under 25 years.
Meanwhile, stock and station agent, Steve Burnett was recognised for announcing at the Dirranbandi Campdraft for over 30 years and was presented life membership by the committee.
The Maranoa Mechanical Barb Cookson Memorial Ladies Campdraft was won by Kate Southern riding Mia who won the Angus Dowton trophy saddle. The O'Brien Toyota and IOR, John Hoath Memorial Open Campdraft was won by Mitchell competitor, Michael Caskey riding Escort.
The Clarke Creek Campdraft was also held last weekend featuring the Graeme Acton Memorial Open Campdraft that was won by Trader Wilson riding Julius. Trader received a trophy buckle donated by the Acton family which was presented by Graeme's son Tom.
Well known campdraft and racing identity, Cameron Bond from Wyreema claimed victory in the Brice Tailers Open campdraft held at Fernvale riding Lani Acres secured 179 points, four points clear of Mick Connolly and his consistent stallion Rhadman.
Preparations are well under way for the famous Triple Crown of campdrafting, kicking off with Condamine from October 14-16, followed by Chinchilla and the Warwick Gold Cup.
