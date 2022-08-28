Queensland Country Life
Mostly Hills Campdraft open contested by 224 entries

By Robyn Paine
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 9:30pm
Open Campdraft winner Bryony Puddicombe riding Destiny of Her Own during the Mostly Hills Campdraft. Picture: Rylee Turner

The onset of spring means campdrafting around the state is ramping up with numerous events being held across Queensland last weekend.

