Three weeks after it was first scheduled, the Blackall Campdraft Association has pulled off a successful weekend amid some chilly winter temperatures.
Organisers had to make the difficult decision in May to postpone the event, thanks to rain making the grounds saturated.
Although that meant they were back about 400 runs for the new weekend dates, thanks to other commitments, around 950 first round runs were still put through, starting each morning as dawn was beginning to break on the horizon.
Thanks to NAPCo cattle movements between Kynuna Station and Cungalella, riders were lucky to have one line of cattle to chase for the weekend, while the juniors and mini drafters had a line of heifers from Forest Park Santa Gertrudis Stud.
The restricted open draft, run under lights on Saturday evening and judged by Sean Dillon was won by Leeanne Comiskey and Rey Two.
Equal second place was shared by Tom Gleeson and Buttons and Bows, Bec McKeering and Diva, and Peter Black and Spinagain.
Peter Black had equal fifth place with Kesha and Freestyler, while Zane Habermann and Stylish Swift took the cut out prize.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
