Foot and mouth, lumpy skin remain major challenges | Rural Press Club

AN overview of the outbreaks of both foot and mouth and lumpy skin diseases has been delivered at the Rural Press Club in Brisbane on Thursday.
The crowd of 200 heard at the lunch in Tattersall's Club heard from Consolidated Pastoral Company chief executive officer Troy Setter and Queensland Live Exporters Association president Greg Pankhurst.
Both Mr Setter and Mr Pankhurst said the control of both diseases was extremely challenging, with both diseases likely to persist for some time.
