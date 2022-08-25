Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Foot and mouth, lumpy skin remain major challenges | Rural Press Club

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Press Club speakers Troy Setter, CPC, and Greg Pankhurst, Queensland Livestock Exporters Association.

AN overview of the outbreaks of both foot and mouth and lumpy skin diseases has been delivered at the Rural Press Club in Brisbane on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.