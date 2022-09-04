Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Barcaldine's Alexandra Dyer and Mitchell Bourne marry at Bloomfield, at Alpha

By Newsroom
September 4 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tower Hill Races' bachelor and bachelorette auction has delivered yet another successful marriage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.