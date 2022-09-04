The Tower Hill Races' bachelor and bachelorette auction has delivered yet another successful marriage.
Barcaldine's Alexandra Dyer and Mitchell Bourne officially became husband and wife on July 2 when they were married by Alan Guilfoyle on the property, Bloomfield, at Alpha.
The pair met at the race meet in 2019 where they were both up for sale in the bachelor and bachelorette auction.
While they were bought by other bidders who won the right to a dance, the pair felt a special spark between them.
"We are the second marriage to come out of the auction in the past few years," Alexandra said.
Their wedding took place at Bloomfield; a property that has been in the Dyer family since 1908 and where Alexandra grew up.
It was the third nuptials to be held on the property but this time 50mm of rain fell the night before and there was a district wide blackout on the morning of the big day.
But none of it could dampen their spirits.
All of their hair needs were catered for by Genesis Hair Design at Emerald while make up was handled by Shannen Simpson of Emerald.
Alexandra wore a Paul Crowley dress from Trio Designs Brisbane and the flowers were from Pepperberry Studio at Emerald.
Jessica Turich captured the special day.
