The Nebo Slouch Hat Campdraft was well supported by local and interstate competitors.
Commencing on Thursday evening, Lisa Hatfield riding Midnight Wings got the runs on the board and were popular winners of the Roy Carmody Memorial Restricted Open campdraft with a combined score of 170 points.
The Willoughby Livestock Transport Open Campdraft kicked off Friday's program, with two rounds and the final being held on Saturday evening under lights. Two local competitors were forced into a run-off in the open and it was Wally Rea riding Annie who claimed the victory scoring 92 points in the run-off ahead of Pete Comiskey and Roy who had a yard score only of 21 points.
Kyle Lockie riding Bridie had a narrow victory in the Sharon Mitchell Memorial Novice A campdraft scoring 178 points holding a one point lead ahead of Pete Comiskey with Duckyeah and Lachlan Durkin and Durkins Poet.
The Hughes Pastoral Novice B campdraft got underway at daylight Saturday morning and it was Bryony Puddicombe riding Toonga Chrome who claimed the blue ribbon.
Trader Wanstall riding Mick were victorious in the Mrs Sybil Hughes Memorial Juvenile campdraft after running off with Sally Roche, with Trader scoring 85 points in the run-off and Sally scoring 16 points in the camp. The Isaac Regional Council Upper Junior Horsemanship campdraft was won by Katie Humble riding Bluey who have been in tremendous form of late, having won this age group the previous weekend at the Whitsunday ASH campdraft held at Proserpine.
The Suzie Whitehead Memorial Ladies Campdraft final was conducted Saturday evening and taken out by Reahana Wilson riding Google owned by Peter Hughes.
From a large field of 307 competitors, it was another local Adrian Loader riding No Deal that were victorious in the Rodney Clein JNR Memorial maiden campdraft, scoring 174 points. The Bry McFadzen Memorial Maiden for Maiden was won by Timothy Borg and his horse Kinarra Player with 173 points. Local renown campdrafters, Pete Comiskey and Bryony Puddicombe conducted a Youth campdraft clinic which was held in the undercover arena on Sunday and was sponsored by Ben and Kristin Michelmore.
Cattle were kindly donated by Peter and Jane Hughes (Hughes Pastoral), Richard and Dyan Hughes (Wentworth Cattle Co), the Michelmore Family (Fort Cooper), and Rob Acton and Adele Mudge (Acton Cattle Company).
The Scotty Wilson Equine Services Highest Average Maiden Rider trophy saddle was won by Laura Curran and the Pryde's Easifeed Sportsman and Horseman Perpetual Trophy was won by committee member Mick Clarence.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the Rocky Rush and Eumamurrin. The Dalby and District Campdraft committee has been forced to cancel their event due to the wet weather.
