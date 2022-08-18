Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Woobinoo weight gains supreme on silage

By Jayne Cuddihy
August 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jonsson family has been thinking outside the box for years when it comes to high production values for their beef. Pictures: Supplied

In agriculture, diversity is safety.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.