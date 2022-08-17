COWAL Agriculture's institutional grade 5976 hectare (14,767 acre) Queensland Central Highlands irrigation operation has sold for more than $120 million.
The eight property portfolio has been extensively developed to irrigation with 3549ha of row crop, 270ha of bankless channel, and 144ha under centre pivots. The balance of the property comprises of dryland cropping, grazing and support land.
Advertisement
The significant water entitlements include 27,157 megalitres of medium priority and 4648ML of unsupplemented water.
There is also 8025ML of on-farm water storage and a 12km frontage to the Nogoa River.
Infrastructure includes multiple workshops and storage sheds, fertiliser bunkers, grain storage, a quarry, airstrip and residential accommodation.
According to its website, Cowal Agriculture Holdings is an Australian company, affiliated with US based Global Endowment Management.
Cowal Ag's eight farms are run by a team of 10 full time employees assisted by another five workers during the peak summer cropping season.
Key crops include cotton, sorghum, wheat and legumes.
Expressions of interest on the property closed in December 2021.
The marketing of Cowal was handled by Danny Thomas and Simon Cudmore from LAWD.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.