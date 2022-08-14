NSW may have lost the rugby league State of Origin series this year but it's aiming to claim a world record set in Queensland a month ago, and set up another origin rivalry at the same time.
The record for the number of people dancing to Nutbush City Limits set in the red sand at the Big Red Bash at Birdsville is what NSW has its eye on, and it reckons its own outback music festival, the Mundi Mundi Bash is the way to do it.
The event is set down for August 18-20 on the iconic Mundi Mundi Plains, where festival headliners Midnight Oil filmed their legendary Beds are Burning video.
Festival-goers will have plenty of space to strut their stuff and try and emulate the feat when 4084 bootscooters kicked up the dust to the 1973 Tina Turner smash hit, with footage making headlines around the world.
Festival owner Greg Donaldson said the NRL State of Origin win by Queensland was still raw.
"All our NSW festivalgoers will be hoping to flip the script at our next world record attempt during the Mundi Mundi Bash," he said.
"We love a bit of fun and friendly state rivalry when it comes to our world record attempts, so we'd love to see Mundi Mundi Bash festivalgoers get in their registrations early so that we can start planning for some serious celebrations if New South Wales does manage to steal the world record off Queensland."
Participation via registration in the event will also have the benefit of raising money for the festival's charity partner, the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).
Since it began working with the RFDS in 2016, the Outback Music Festival Group has raised almost $500,000 for the RFDS via the Broken Hill Mundi Mundi Bash and Birdsville Big Red Bash.
In addition to the Nutbush world record, the Mundi Mundi Bash will attempt to break its own world record for the largest gathering of Mad Max characters in one location, set last July.
That saw 556 festival-goers come together in wild and legendary Mad Max costumes on the plains chosen by movie director George Miller for the second in the cult classic movie franchise, Mad Max II, in 1981.
Forty years on, the Mundi Mundi Plains will once again star in the upcoming Furiosa Mad Max instalment featuring Chris Hemsworth.
"It would absolutely amazing if we could break the Mad Max world record again - and keep it in such an iconic NSW location that has so much history and association with Mad Max," Mr Donovan said.
"The images and costumes from when we set the Mad Max world record in April were absolutely hilarious, but we really want to go bigger, better and bolder this time around.
"We want to see more leather, punk, masks, crazy hair and wild post-apocalyptic costumes.
"More is definitely more, and we're really encouraging festival-goers to go above and beyond."
To qualify as part of the Mad Max world record attempt, festivalgoers will need to resemble one of nine Mad Max characters listed on the Mundi Mundi Bash website.
Imitators must wear at least 80 per cent of their chosen character's outfit, so for example, Aunty Entity devotees will need to wear a silver dress plus some of the silver leg warmers, silver gloves, dangly earrings and black boots.
The Mundi Mundi Bash is expected to draw close to 9000 revellers, providing a welcome economic boost to Broken Hill and surrounding regions.
According to the Broken Hill City Council, the inaugural Mundi Mundi Bash in April brought $3.5 million into the city, putting the festival well on track to exceed its forecast visitor expenditure targets of $5.4 million over three years.
The full music lineup for the August bash includes Midnight Oil, Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Jon Stevens, Daryl Braithwaite, The Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, Russell Morris, The Wolfe Brothers, Sarah McLeod, Busby Marou, The Rolling Stones Review Starring: Adalita, Tex Perkins & Tim Rogers; Bjorn Again, Mick Thomas (Wedding Parties Anything), Ash Grunwald, Pierce Brothers, Eurogliders, Mel Dyer, The Buckleys, Kyle Lionhart, and Bachelor Girl.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
