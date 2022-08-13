Queensland Country Life
Sypher sisters take rowing world by storm

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
Updated August 13 2022 - 7:19am, first published 5:00am
Sisters Gracie and Laura Sypher, former Rockhampton Grammar student, now train at the Sydney Rowing Club. Pictures: Supplied

Growing up on a mixed farming property an hour out of the central Queensland town of Dingo, the Sypher sisters didn't know much about the sport of rowing, but now they're competing with the best in the world.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

