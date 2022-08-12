For two boys growing up in Brisbane, Adam Pearson and Riley Law are pretty passionate about the agricultural industry, and cattle showing in particular.
The boys are grade 12 students at St Joseph's Nudgee College and say that being on the show team has provided them with an opportunity that many city kids don't get to experience.
Show team president Adam said his experience showing cattle began when he was running around the Ekka as an enthusiastic ten-year-old.
"It's so good having the opportunity to experience the cattle industry," Adam said.
"You just learn so much about the industry and what's going on, and it's just about getting more hands on experience."
For Riley, it's the social aspect of the team that he loves most, as well as the opportunity to learn from breeders.
"It's pretty good seeing all my mates at all the different shows," he said.
"It's good seeing all the different types of cattle and being able to learn from what everyone else are doing with their cattle is great."
Both boys said their experiences as part of the show team have inspired them to follow career paths within the industry after graduation, with Adam going to "chase cows up north" as a chopper pilot and Riley going to break in and train stock horses down at Inverell.
Adam said he was stoked to be back at the Ekka after a two year hiatus, particularly being back in the Droughtmaster ring leading his favourite breed.
"I really missed the Ekka the last two years, it was sad and you definitely felt the hole without it," he said.
He said it was the versatility of Droughtmasters that made them the pick of the bunch.
"They have all the best traits of a Brahman and then you've got the trade quality of the British breeds," he said.
"They're so hardy and they'll just keep going."
Riley said he'd noticed a drop in numbers, particularly across the Droughtmaster classes, caused by a fear of foot and mouth disease amongst breeders, something which also provided a learning opportunity for the students.
"There was a fair few people who pulled out, especially with the worry of FMD," he said.
"We were pretty worried with foot and mouth disease about whether or not this was going to go ahead and obviously it's a big worry for us all.
"But it's so good to be back, Ekka is honestly my favourite time of the year."
