Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Inaugural Rissmerino ram sale tops at $2300 at Longreach

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated August 12 2022 - 8:24am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rissmerino co-principal Alan Rissman and Gordonvale manager Mick Rigby displaying the top priced ram, in front of the rest of the draft of five rams purchased for the Ilfracombe property. Pictures: Sally Gall

Merino wool growers from Hughenden to Isisford gave the inaugural Rissmerino ram sale at Longreach the tick of approval on Friday, snapping up 95 per cent of the 79 rams put up for competition by the Rissmann family.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.