DEMAND for quality French and North American genetics has helped the 10th annual Coolabunia Classic Charolais Sale climb to a top of $29,000 on Thursday.
A crowd of 65 registered bidders gathered at the Coolabunia saleyards, near Kingaroy, while many more followed along online via Elite Livestock Auctions, in a bid to get their hands on the 61 bulls offered by four different studs.
Overall, all 61 bulls offered by the four vendors sold at an average of $11,032, however it was Gatton-based stud Charnelle that reached the sale's top when lot 31, Charnelle Skipper, was knocked down to A and A Trigger Grazing, Biggenden, for $29,000.
The 20-month-old, white-coloured, polled son of Charnelle Preston and out of Charnelle Desire 23, weighed 790 kilograms on sale day, had a rib fat measurement of six millimetres, a P8 fat measurement of 10mm, an eye muscle area of 138 square centimetres and was rated in the top 10 per cent of the breed for intramuscular fat.
"We really liked his weight for age, fat cover, growth and in our minds he was a standout calf," buyer Ashley Trigger said.
"Hopefully he can continue to grow like he has done and do a good job for us in our herd."
Mr Trigger said his family's operation had purchased from the sale before and was hopeful of replicating the success it had previously experienced.
"We've bought a few bulls here over the past six or so years we've been coming," he said.
"They offer something a little bit different here genetics wise with that mix of French and North American genetics, which is a bit different to what you might find elsewhere.
"He won't be put to work straight away, we'll let him acclimatise at home for a little bit before we put him out with some first calf heifers "
Charnelle Charolais stud principal Graham Blanch echoed Mr Trigger's sentiments saying he too felt the bull was a standout in a "very consistent draft of bulls".
"One of the things we have done as a stud has been to import genetics from France and Canada," Mr Blanch said.
"We didn't just bring these genetics in to use for ourselves, we've used them to have an impact on the Charolais breed across the country through other breeders.
"That top seller is out of a full French cow that is by a bull called Galway and his sire was by that Galway bull as well.
"I think that bull we saw in France in 2013, that we thought would suit our operation here, has bred well for us and this sort of result is the sort of reward were hoping to see from him."
Volume buyers in attendance included the Dwyer family, Taroom, which purchased four bulls at an average of $8800, the Hams family, St George, which purchased four bulls at an average of $9750 and Devon Hills Grazing, Tara, which purchased three bulls at an average of $9333.
"It was a fantastic result, especially given we had an extra 18 bulls at this year's sale compared to last year and we were still able to achieve a 100pc clearance," Mr Blanch said.
"As well as that, to average over $11,000, which was also up on last year, is a really pleasing result and I hope I can speak for all of the vendors when I say we are very happy.
"Our stud has been in the game for 30 years this year, so it is nice to celebrate a milestone year like this with a good result like this one."
Thursday's live auction sale was conducted by Aussie Land and Livestock, Kingaroy, with Midge Thompson and Corey Evans sharing the auctioneering duties.
