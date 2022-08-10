Updated mapping: Indonesia scales back FMD outbreaks

INDONESIAN authorities say they are making major inroads into the control of foot and mouth disease, with the level of infection now below 50 per cent or even zero in big areas of the country.
Compared to just a week ago mapping assembled by Indonesia's 'Kementrian Pertanian' or Ministry of Agriculture show the spead of the disease show big parts of the country as yellow (less than 50pc cases) or dark green (zero cases) compared to the all red presentation of a fortnight ago.
Advertisement
Importantly for Australia the eastern half of Indonesia is marked light green, showing there are no reported FMD cases in that part of the country.
Indonesia's 'Kementrian Pertanian' or Ministry of Agriculture shows on its website 1,260,535 head 'ekor' (livestock with tails) had received vaccines as of August 10.
Indonesia has a population of about 65 million FMD susceptible animals, which had been free of the disease since 1986, until it was detected in East Java during May.
Some 23 of Indonesia's 37 provinces spread over 17,000 islands have reported outbreaks.
The island that has received much of Australia's media attention, Bali, is reported as having zero cases. Some 106,000 of the 1m livestock located on the island are reported to have been vaccinated.
Large parts of Jawa and Sumatra and, worryingly, islands to the east of Bali are still reported to have greater than 50 per cent FMD infection rates.
Parts of Kalimantan, which shares a border with Malaysia, and Sulawesi are reported to have less than 50pc infection rates.
Queensland Live Exporters Association president Greg Pankhurst said the risk to Australia of being hit by FMD or lumpy skin disease would substantially increase if Irian Jaya or neighbouring Papua New Guinea became infected.
Irian Jawa is about 1400km from the nearest reported infected animals.
However, livestock movements are virtually unrestricted across the achipeligo making control and reporting of FMD difficult.
An outbreak of FMD in Australia is expected to cost the economy about abouts $80 billion.
Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline: 1800 675 888.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.