Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Updated mapping: Indonesia scales back FMD outbreaks

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 10 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indonesian authorities say they are making major inroads into the control of foot and mouth disease.

INDONESIAN authorities say they are making major inroads into the control of foot and mouth disease, with the level of infection now below 50 per cent or even zero in big areas of the country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.