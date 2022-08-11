Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Central Queensland cattleman and farmer Kurt Mayne finds success deep ripping dieback

By Jayne Cuddihy
August 11 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Queensland cattleman and farmer Kurt Mayne is enjoying a good season. Pictures: Supplied

Central Queensland cattleman and farmer Kurt Mayne can't stop smiling.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.