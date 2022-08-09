The fifth Bulls and Barrels Bonanza run by Theodore's Early Childhood Centre was blessed with good weather and good crowds at the end of July.
The not for profit community-run kindergarten and limited hours daycare centre is volunteer run, being established to alleviate the need for parents to travel up to 100km one way to access services.
Fundraising in the form of the popular bull riding and barrel racing event allows the centre to fund staff wages, improve the building and outdoor play area and to purchase new educational equipment and resources.
People were especially keen to attend this year in lieu of the show, which couldn't be held.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
