Fifth annual Bulls and Barrels Bonanza a success at Theodore

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 9 2022 - 8:00am
The fifth Bulls and Barrels Bonanza run by Theodore's Early Childhood Centre was blessed with good weather and good crowds at the end of July.

