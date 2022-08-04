Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Shannons celebrate big Paddock to Palate Wagyu win

Penelope Arthur
By Penelope Arthur
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:26am, first published August 4 2022 - 5:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Wagyu Association CEO Dr Matt McDonagh with Robyn and Ross Shannon as they were awarded first in Class 39C - the Carcase Value competition.

Ross Shannon is a man who clearly enjoys the complexity of breeding the best Wagyu possible so to be named as the Overall Winner of the prestigious 400 day Paddock To Palate Wagyu Challenge is an achievement he cherishes.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Arthur

Penelope Arthur

ACM National Agricultural News Editor

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.