Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Paddock to Palate 2022 winners celebrated at RNA dinner

Penelope Arthur
By Penelope Arthur
Updated August 3 2022 - 1:42pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RNA's prestigious supply chain competition has wrapped up for another year with the winners of the 2022 Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge announced at a gala evening at the RNA Showgrounds on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Arthur

Penelope Arthur

ACM National Agricultural News Editor

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.