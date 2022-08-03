RNA's prestigious supply chain competition has wrapped up for another year with the winners of the 2022 Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge announced at a gala evening at the RNA Showgrounds on Wednesday.
Palgrove Pastoral Company won overall honours in Class 37 (100 day export) with a pen of six Charolais Angus cross steers that scored 759.33 points.
Advertisement
It's the fifth year running that the renowned Charolais seedstock producer has won the Sturrock Trophy.
They also came second with another pen of Charolais Angus cross steers scoring 759.22 points ahead of a pen of Shorthorn steers from Condamine's Morgan family.
It was a top night for the Morgans who were also the overall winners and runners up in Class 40 (100 day HGP-free export) with two pens of their Shorthorn steers totaling 754.25 and 739.88 points respectively.
Long time Paddock to Palate competitors, Yulgilbar Pastoral Company, took top honors in Class 38 (70 day trade) with a pen of six Santa Gertrudis steers making 720.43 points ahead of Russell Pastoral Operations which came in second and third with their Angus cross pens.
In the Wagyu Challenge, Class 39 (400 day) it was Ross and Robyn Shannon's Taldra Cattle Co that came out on top.
Their pen of 75pc Wagyu blood steers scored 81.79 points ahead of Hancock Agriculture's 97pc Wagyu steers (80.79 points) and Sunland Cattle Co's fullblood steers in third place on 76.32 points.
A total of 750 head were entered into this year's competition with the Wagyu Challenge once again conducted at Smithfield Cattle Co's Sapphire Feedlot while Classes 37, 38 and 40 were fed at JBS's Beef City Feedlot.
Queensland Country Life is a proud sponsor of the Paddock to Palate Competition.
More to come on the winners and full results below.
Class 37B
1st - G Morgan and Co (Shorthorn)
2nd Place Tie - RB & VA Budd and Willoise Grazing (Charolais cross)
2nd Place Tie - Simon and Miriam Daley (Charolais cross)
Champion and Reserve Champion Carcase - Palgrove Pastoral Company (Charolais Angus cross)
Class 37 C - Zoetis MSA Eating Quality
1st - Mayne family, Texas Angus (Angus)
Advertisement
2nd - Palgrove Pastoral Co (Charolais Angus cross)
3rd - McIntyre Agriculture (Angus)
Highest Individual Index Score - McIntyre Agriculture (Angus)
Class 37 A - Weight Gain
1st - Yulgilbar Pastoral Company (Santa Hereford - 3.262 ADG)
2nd - Juandah grazing (Charolais Angus cross - 2.998 ADG)
Advertisement
3rd 0 Juandah Grazing (Charoalis Angus cross - 2.980 ADG)
Class 37 Overall Winners
1st - Palgrove Pastoral Co (Charolais Angus cross)
2nd - Palgrove Pastoral Co (Charolais Angus cross)
3rd - G Morgan and Co (Shorthorn)
Class 38A - Weight Gain
Advertisement
1st - Yulgilbar Pastoral Company (Santa Gertrudis - 3.186 ADG)
2nd - Aurelian Pastoral Co (Angus Ultrablack cross - 3.160 ADG)
3rd - Russell Pastoral Operations (Angus cross - 3.071 ADG)
Highest individual weight gain - Aurelian Pastoral Co (Angus Ultrablack cross - 3.786 ADG)
Class 38B - Carcase
1st - Russell Pastoral Operations (Angus cross)
Advertisement
2nd - RJ & MJ Harvey (Droughtmaster)
3rd - Russell Pastoral Operations (Angus cross)
Reserve champion carcase - NSW DPI Wollongbar (Limousin cross)
Champion carcase - RJ & MJ Harvey (Droughtmaster)
Class 38 C - Eating Quality
1st - Aurelian Pastoral Company (Angus Ultrablack cross)
Advertisement
2nd - Russell Pastoral Operations (Angus cross)
3rd - McIntyre Agriculture (Angus)
Highest individual Index Score - Russell Pastoral Operations (Angus cross)
Class 38 overall winners
1st - Yulgilbar Pastoral Company (Santa Gertrudis)
2nd - Russell Pastoral Company (Angus cross)
Advertisement
3rd - Russell Pastoral Company (Angus cross)
Class 39A best weight gain
1st - McIntyre Agriculture (50pc - 1.108 ADG
2nd - McIntyre Agriculture (50pc - 1.060 ADG)
3rd - Sefton grazing (fullblood - 1.004 ADG)
Highest Individual Weight Gain - McIntyre Agriculture (50pc - 1.198 ADG)
Advertisement
Class 39B Carcase
1st - Hancock Agriculture (97pc)
2nd - Taldra Cattle Co (75pc)
3rd - Hancock Agriculture (fullblood)
Reserve champion Carcase - Bar H Grazing (95pc)
Champion carcase - AA Company (fullblood)
Advertisement
Class 39C Carcase Value
1st - Taldra Cattle Co
2nd - Sunland Cattle Co
3rd - Hancock Agriculture
Highest Individual Carcase Value - Taldra Cattle Co
Class 39D Beef Taste-off
Advertisement
1st - Bar H Grazing
2nd - Hancock Agriculture
3rd - Hewitt Pastoral Enterprises
Class 39 Overall Winners
1st - Taldra Cattle Co
2nd - Hancock Agriculture
Advertisement
3rd - Sunland Cattle Co
Class 40A Weight Gain
1st - Palgrove Pastoral Co (Charolais Angus cross - 2.557 ADG)
2nd - Mayne family, Texas Angus (Angus - 2.398 ADG)
3rd - The Morgan family (Shorthorn - 2.380 ADG)
Highest Individual Weight Gain - Palgrove Pastoral Co (Charolais Angus cross - 2.910 ADG)
Advertisement
Class 40B Carcase
1st - the Morgan family (Shorthorn)
2nd - Yulgilbar Pastoral Company (Santa Angus)
3rd - Daley, Simon and Myriam (Charolais cross)
Reserve champion carcase - Stanford Grazing (Charbray)
Champion carcase - Daley, Simon and Myriam (Charolais cross)
Advertisement
Class 40C Eating Quality
1st - Morgan family (Shorthorn)
2nd - Palgrove Pastoral Company (Charolais Angus cross)
3rd - Palgrove Pastoral Company (Charolais Angus cross)
Highest Individual Index Score - Palgrove Pastoral Company (Charolais Angus cross)
Class 40 Overall Winners
Advertisement
1st - the Morgan family (Shorthorn)
2nd - the Morgan family (Shorthorn)
3rd - Palgrove Pastoral Company (Charolais Angus cross)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.