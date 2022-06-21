Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Santa Gertrudis seed stock producers Yulgilbar share the stage with Palgrove Charolais at RNA paddock to palate

By Billy Jupp and Helen Walker
Updated June 21 2022 - 9:47am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yulgilbar's Kris Elliott with Brett Ellem and the pen of six in Class 37A (100 Day) with their Santa Hereford X recording an average daily weight gain (ADG) of 3.262 kg.

Yulgilbar Pastoral Company has been crowned triple champions in the weight gain phase of the RNA's prestigious 2022 Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge presented by JBS Australia at JBS Beef City on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.