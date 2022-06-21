Yulgilbar Pastoral Company has been crowned triple champions in the weight gain phase of the RNA's prestigious 2022 Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge presented by JBS Australia at JBS Beef City on Tuesday.
The seedstock operation based on the Clarence River at Baryulgil, NSW, is one of the longest running exhibitors in the Paddock to Palate competition and also one of the most consistent performers, with its steers continually featuring among the top place getters.
This year it was the standout entrant in the nation's richest beef competition of its kind, showcasing their outstanding Santa Gertrudis and Santa Hereford X breed genetics.
Yulgilbar won the overall pen of six in Class 37A (100 Day) with their Santa Hereford X recording an average daily weight gain (ADG) of 3.262 kg.
They also won the highest individual weight gain for Class 37A with an ADG of 3.59kg, while they claimed a hat trick taking out top honours in Class 38A overall pen of six (70 Day) with their Santa Gertrudis pen recording an ADG of 3.186kg.
Aurelian Pastoral Company, St George, won the highest individual weight gain for Class 38A with one of their cattle recording an incredible ADG of 3.786kg.
Meanwhile, the nation's largest Charolais breeders, Palgrove Pastoral Company, scooped the pool in Class 40A winning pen of six (100 Day HGP Free) with their Charolais pen with an ADG 2.557kg for the fourth year in a row.
They also took out top honours winning the highest individual weight gain for Class 40A (100 Day HGP Free) recording an ADG 2.91kg.
The pen of six Charolais steers had an average weight gain of 2.577kg per day, while the NSW and Queensland operation also took out the category's highest average weight gain with a steer that averaged 2.91kg a day.
"I think a win in a category like this solidifies in our mind that our operation is commercially relevant," Palgrove Pastoral Company's Ben Noller said.
"It's especially pleasing to see how well the cattle have done given it has been so wet.
"We're really pleased with those kinds of average weight gains, that's for sure."
Mr Noller said while the operation hadn't done too much differently to prepare for this year's competition, the wet weather had presented different challenges to years gone by.
"I think the biggest challenge was to keep the cattle from getting too heavy before being entered into the competition," he said.
"It was a bit difficult with so much feed around, but I think we were able to do it fairly well.
"Normally, we might not look to pull them back weight-wise, but we were keen to support the competition again this year and adjusted the cattle's preparation to make sure they were eligible."
In the competition's Wagyu 400 Day Challenge, Hamish and Mary McIntyre, of McIntyre Agriculture were dominant winning both major awards for pen of six with an ADG 1.108kg, and highest individual weight gain with an ADG of 1.198kg.
With $54,000 in prizemoney on offer, the competition, which is now in its 25th year, attracted a total of 756 entries, with weight gains this year, on average, much higher than last year.
RNA Beef Committee Chair Gary Noller paid tribute to the exhibitors for their support of the competition considering the challenges this year's floods had on the industry.
"We had some long-term exhibitors who were unable to enter due to the widespread impacts the February floods and subsequent severe wet weather events had caused to our sector,'' Mr Noller said.
"We also welcomed some new exhibitors for the first time and our entry numbers, despite the challenges, were very encouraging and showcased just how commercially relevant this competition is for the beef industry.''
Mr Noller said producers who place in the competition greatly value the promotional benefits, using the data to validate their genetics and benchmarking against their industry peers.
"Seedstock producers who win classes have been getting the highest prices and breaking records within their breeds,'' Mr Noller said.
"The commercial operators have been topping commercial sales across the country as well.''
Mr Noller said producers sell their product more easily because they've done well in this competition.
"For consumers, the Royal 100 brand comes from the competition and it offers the public the chance to consume grain fed beef of the highest quality,'' he said.
"Importantly our competition is all about provenance, consumers know who is behind the product and where it comes from."
The Paddock to Palate Competition presented by JBS Australia has now moved into the second phase which is carcase judging.
The RNS Paddock to Palate awards were hosted by the very hospitable hosts of the Royal Hotel on Ruthven Street, Toowoomba to accommodate every need.
Competition classes 37, 38 and 40 are three phased comprising best aggregate weight gain, carcase and MSA eating quality, while the Wagyu Challenge is four phased finishing in a beef taste off judged by some of Queensland's top chefs.
The exhibitors who poll the highest aggregate scores across all phases of the four classes will be awarded the overall prizes at the RNA Paddock to Palate Awards Dinner presented by JBS Australia on Wednesday 3 August at the Brisbane Showgrounds.
Proud sponsors of the Paddock to Palate Competition and Wagyu Challenge include JBS Australia; Coopers; 3 D Genetics; Australian Wagyu Association; Complete Women's Healthcare; Elanco; Performance Feeds; Queensland Country Life; Rabobank Australia; Smithfield Cattle Company; Thompson Longhorn; Zoetis and Performance Feeds.
RESULTS
Class 37A - Rabobank Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain Fed Steers (100 Day)
1st - Yulgilbar Pastoral Company - Santa Hereford - ADG 3.262 kg - Baryulgil NSW
2nd - Juandah Grazing - Charolais Angus X - ADG 2.998kg - Guluguba QLD
3rd - Palgrove Pastoral Company - Charolais Angus X - ADG 2.98kg - Inverell NSW
Class 37A - Rabobank Highest Individual Weight Gain
1st - Yulgilbar Pastoral Company - Santa Gertrudis - ADG 3.59kg - Baryulgil NSW
Class 38A - Elanco Animal Health Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain Fed Steers (70 Day)
1st - Yulgilbar Pastoral Company - Santa Gertrudis - ADG 3.186kg - Baryulgil NSW
2nd - Aurelian Pastoral Company - Angus X Ultrablack - ADG 3.16kg - St George QLD
3rd - Russell Pastoral Operations - Angus X - ADG 3.071kg - Jimbour QLD
Class 38A - Elanco Animal Health Highest Individual Weight Gain
1st - Aurelian Pastoral Company - Angus X Ultrablack - ADG 3.786kg - St George QLD
Class 39A (Wagyu Challenge) - Smithfield Cattle Co Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain Fed Wagyu Steers (400 Day)
2nd - McIntyre Agriculture - 50% Wagyu - ADG 1.06kg - St George QLD
3rd - Sefton Grazing - ADG 1.004kg - Charters Towers QLD
Class 39A (Wagyu Challenge) - Smithfield Cattle Co Highest Individual Weight Gain
1st - McIntyre Agriculture - 50% Wagyu - ADG 1.198kg - St George QLD
Class 40A - JBS Australia Best Weight Gain for Pen of Six Grain-Fed Steers (100 Day HGP Free)
1st - Palgrove Pastoral Company - Charolais - ADG 2.557kg - Inverell NSW
2nd - Texas Angus Mayne - Angus - ADG 2.398kg - Warialda NSW
3rd - G Morgan & Co - Shorthorn - ADG 2.38kg - Condamine QLD
Class 40A - Highest Individual Weight Gain
1st - Palgrove Pastoral Company - Charolais Angus X - ADG 2.91kg - Inverell NSW
