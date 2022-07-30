ACM Livestock Sire Shootout Charbray entrant Kandanga Valley Rodney verified John and Roz Mercer's belief in their exciting young prospect after he attracted a record $38,000 bid at their 19th annual Kandanga Valley bull sale, Warravale, Kandanga on Saturday.
The outstanding two-year-old son of Minnie-Vale Nouveau weighed in at 930 kgs and scanned 5.9 percent for intra muscular fat was bought by central Queensland cattleman Laurence Jones, Malo, Theodore.
"Kandanga Valley Rodney has great size, structure and growth for his age and after I acquire some additional quality Charbray cows I intend to breed some bulls for my own use," said Mr Jones.
He also paid $9000 for a soft, cream coloured youngster which stood on good bone in Kandanga Valley Radley.
Long-term clients Greg and Shirley Callander, Colston Park, Sarina again demonstrated their confidence in the Kandanga Valley cattle after paying up to $32,500 for Kandanga Valley Rondel, a powerfully muscled son of Kandanga Valley Novara (P) with excellent thickness throughout and a very tidy underline.
The Callanders again played an integral role in the success of this year's sale after taking home eight quality packed Charbray youngsters for a $18,563 average for their predominantly Kandanga Valley blood commercial herd.
Demand was exceptionally strong for the better end of the catalogue with a total of 85 bulls finding new homes which consisted of 40 Charbray bulls for a $12,088 average and 45 Charolais bulls to average $12,422 for a top of $30,000.
New buyer Trent Radel, SPR Cattle Company, Sandstone Park, Taroom paid the $30,000 top Charolais money for the first bull into the ring in Kandanga Valley Redford (P).
The first-crop polled son of Allednaw Prince (P) weighed 730kgs at 20 months of age and was backed with some impressive Breedplan figures including top 10 percent for 400 day weight and top five percent for 600 day and his 40 centimetres for scrotal circumference ranked him in the top one percentile band.
The Radel family outlaid a total of $84,000 for four quality Charolais herd improvers all packed with performance.
Agents; Nutrien Livestock, Shepherdson & Boyd and AuctionsPlus.
Full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
