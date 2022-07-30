Queensland Country Life
Kandanga Valley bull sale reaches $38,000 top

By Peter Lowe
Updated July 30 2022 - 11:23pm, first published 10:00am
Kandanga Valley principals John and Roz Mercer, Warravale, Kandanga, buyer Laurence Jones, Malo, Theodore and auctioneer Colby Ede, Nutrien Livestock, Toowoomba with the $38,000 record priced Charbray bull, Kandanga Valley Rodney.

ACM Livestock Sire Shootout Charbray entrant Kandanga Valley Rodney verified John and Roz Mercer's belief in their exciting young prospect after he attracted a record $38,000 bid at their 19th annual Kandanga Valley bull sale, Warravale, Kandanga on Saturday.

