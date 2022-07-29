RECORDS tumbled across the board at the annual Kilkenny, Barambah-Dale Charolais and Emjay, Wellcamp Charbray bull sale after vendors posted a record sale average, new top price for both breeds and the sale's biggest turnover to date at the Woolooga saleyards on Friday.
Confidence was running high on what sale host Mike Lawlor of Kilkenny Charolais said was a reflection of the beef industry in general and the ability of the Charolais and Charbray breeds to attract a premium in the marketplace especially at local weaner sales and commercial competitions throughout south east Queensland.
Speaking on behalf of the vendors Mr Lawlor said he was overwhelmed with the support of their repeat and new buyers who competed strongly throughout the sale and is so doing took the sale to a new level.
Overall a total of 147 bulls found new homes for a $13,980 average up $2452 from last year with an increased turnover of $2,055,000 which comprised 107 Charolais bulls for a $15,449 average - up $3157 on last year - for a top of $28,000 and 40 Charbray bulls averaged $10,050 and sold to $25,000 for a total sellout of the catalogue.
It was a back-to-back sale topping performance from Wayne and Lesley Davis and family, Barambah-Dale Charolais, Wingfield, Dalby who attracted the $28,000 top money for Barambah-Dale Rawley from return buyers Les, Felicity, Ewan and Kyrah Rockemer, Gigoomgan Pastoral, Brooweena.
Barambah-Dale Rawley, a 21-month-old son of ANC Medal (which also sired last year's $27,500 top-priced bull) weighed in at 772kgs and was ranked in the top 10 percent for 200 day growth and scanned 135 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Les Rockemer described Rawley as having great length of body and a big, square hindquarter and said he will be used over Brahman cross cows with the aim to sell the progeny as weaners or grow them out to bullocks at around 30 months of age.
The Rockemer family has enjoyed succes with this cross at the Biggenden feature sales over the years taking out champion pen of weaners and steers on a number of occasions.
Michael and Lindy Connolly , Emjay Charbrays, Goomeri sold the $25,000 top-priced Charbray bull, Emjay R3936, a 23-month-old, honey coloured, generational bred youngster by Huntington Nolan to Rob and Helen Gowland, Sandalwood Cattle Company Pty Ltd, Buddina.
Mr Connolly described Emjay R3936 as a big, long bull with plenty of muscle and heaps of softness which weighed 760 kilograms and scanned 148 square centimetres for eye muscle area.
Rob and Helen Gowland run 500 breeders, including replacement heifers, consisting of 350 Charbray and 150 Brahman females, over 607ha on their four highly productive ex-dairy farms in Theebine and Gunalda, between the Gympie and Fraser Coast regions.
The Gowlands also paid $12,000 for another son of Huntington Nolan in Emjay R3934 which was a similar type but just shadowed his stablemate in terms of his scope and outlook.
Full report in this week's Queensland Country Life
