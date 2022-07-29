Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Kilkenny, Barambah-Dale Charolais and Emjay, Wellcamp Charbray sets new benchmarks

By Peter Lowe
Updated July 29 2022 - 9:19am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Looking over the $28,000 top-priced Charolais bull, Barambah-Dale Rawley was vendor Wayne Davis of Barambah-Dale Charolais and buyers Les and Felicity Rockemer, Gigoomgan Pastoral, Brooweena.

RECORDS tumbled across the board at the annual Kilkenny, Barambah-Dale Charolais and Emjay, Wellcamp Charbray bull sale after vendors posted a record sale average, new top price for both breeds and the sale's biggest turnover to date at the Woolooga saleyards on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.