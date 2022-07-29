Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets

Young lamb prices ease at weekly Warwick sheep sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated July 29 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices were back across several categories at this week's Warwick sheep sale. Picture: Billy Jupp

A LIMITED amount of competition and a mixed quality yarding caused young lamb prices to ease at this week's Warwick sheep sale, reaching a top of $164 a head.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.