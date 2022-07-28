Just months after Harry and Susan Glasson were assessing options to manage ongoing drought conditions at their Yaraka property Greenlaw, they've been among the sale toppers at the monthly weaner sale at Blackall.
Needing to agist cows and calves in the Blackall-Tambo council area when rain failed to eventuate in February, they were able to sell 70 weaner steers at Thursday's sale for an average weight of 282kg to return $1596/head.
One pen of 234kg Santa Gertrudis steers sold to 628c/kg to give them $1472 a head.
Ms Glasson said rain that fell on Anzac Day was the first some of their country had seen for the season.
"We had good rain then but we stayed on agistment to let our country recover," she said. "The feed's still in abundance on council reserves."
They sold Santa Gertrudis weaners off their mothers as part of a total yarding of 3100 head from Blackall, Jericho, Tambo, Winton, Muttaburra and McKinlay.
The store cattle met solid competition, with the good quality cattle selling extremely well. Secondary and plainer types of cattle continued to soften.
According to the MLA report, the 30 to 60c/kg price improvement for yearlings was the result of an improvement in both quality and restocker competition.
Light weight restocker steers under 200kg lifted by 10c, selling to 570.2c to average 547c, while restocker steers in the 200 to 280kg weight bracket saw a lift of 28c, topping at 628.2c to average 548c/kg, and restocker steers 280 to 330kg made to 558.2c to average 513c/kg.
Medium weight steers to feed made to 490.2c while those returning to the paddock made to 510.2c to average 443.2c/kg.
A small sample of heavy weight yearling steers sold to an isolated 466.2c to average 425.2c/kg.
Heifers regained some of the losses of previous weeks with those under 200kg selling to 484.2c for a large run of vendor-bred heifers.
Heifers 200 to 280kg also saw a top price of 484.2c to average 435c/kg.
Restockers paid up to 420.2c for heifers 280 to 330kg with most feeder heifers selling around 351c/kg.
Medium heifers 330 to 400kgs returning to the paddock topped at 402.2c while feeders paid up to 395.2c to average 377c/kg.
A run of PTIC heifers sold to $2080/head.
Clarenden Cattle Co, Ballygar, Aramac sold good quality Droughtmaster/ Charolais cross steers 526.2c at 322kg or $1694/hd.
7HR Grazing, Binkar, Pentland sold an excellent draft of weaners with the Charolais cross steers making 544.2c at 265kg to return $1443.
La Plata Grazing, La Plata, Blackall sold Droughtmaster steers for 552.2c at 244kg to return $1350/hd.
Camelock Rural, Carella, Augathella sold Santa cross steers for 548.2c at 310kg to return $1699/hd.
Weewondilla Pastoral Co, Weewondilla, Longreach sold good quality Charbray cross steers for 550.2c at 257kg to return $1541/hd.
Gaza Grazing, Gaza, Longreach sold good quality Angus cross weaner steers for 510.2c at 270kg to return $1375/hd, also selling heifers for 442.2c at 276kg to return 1223/hd.
PA and TC Rose, Bede, Aramac sold Droughtmaster-cross steers for 600.2c weighing 220kg for a return of $1320/hd.
W Schekoske, Roseneath, Longreach sold Droughtmasters steers for 466.2c weighing 400kg for a return of $1864p/hd.
R and T Jensen, off agistment at Summerdell, Jericho sold good quality Charbray steers to a top of 590c weighing 240 kg to return $1416 per head.
They also sold Charbray heifers to a top of 402.2c that weighed 224 kg to return $901 per head.
Their Brahman cows topped at 290c, weighing 535 kg to return $1552 per head.
Chandler Grazing, Hillalong, Barcaldine sold Droughtmaster cross steers to a top of 574c weighing 241 kg to return $1384 per head.
MJ and MJ Cattle Company, Towri, Richmond sold Angus cross steers to a top of 532c weighing 202 kg to return $1077 per head.
LL amd SD Bode, Percol Plains, Mckinlay sold Angus-cross mickeys for 475.2c averaging 284.8kg returning $1353.60/head.
Charbray-cross heifers from Tambo sold for $2080/head.
Braeside Miller Trust, Braeside, Barcaldine sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 556.2c to return $1546.
KJ and JL McKinlay, Richmond Hills, Barcaldine sold red Angus steers for 542c to return $1367.
GJ and JM Lawrence, Lena Park, Barcaldine sold Simmental-cross steers for 538c to return $1576/hd.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
