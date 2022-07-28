The 2022 Queensland Country Life Showgirl Awards will celebrate 40 years when the competition returns to the Royal Queensland Show from August 2.
The awards allow all women across Queensland, between the ages of 18 and 28, to act as a voice and representative for their local agricultural show.
Advertisement
This year there will be 11 Showgirl state finalists with the winner announced on August 6.
Tune into the livestream on the Queensland Country Life Facebook from 2.30pm to find out who will take out the top title.
But, until then, learn more about the 11 finalists.
Show Society: Alpha Show Society
Sub Chamber: Central Highlands
Emily is currently working as a governess in the Alpha area while on a break from studying Bachelor of Agriculture at the University of New England. Emily would like to finish her Agriculture degree and work towards a Masters of Teaching to work in the rural and remote education space.
Volunteering at local community events has allowed Emily to get involved in the local show, pony club and gymkhana and horse racing club.
Emily believes that community events, like shows give purpose as well as bring people together. The fabric of the community is interwoven with different stories and shows are the opportunity to showcase the interests and talents within the Alpha region. Emily loves that everyone puts up their hand to get involved, volunteers are the backbone of many community organisations in the good times as well as the hard times such as drought.
Show: Atherton
Sub Chamber: North Queensland
Caitlin works as an administration officer for Queensland Health in a variety of locations from the Yarrabah Indigenous Community, Lotus Glen Correctional Centre, Mareeba and Cairns Hospitals.
Caitlin aspires to complete her Bachelor of Paramedical Science working in rural and remote areas.
Caitlin has recently been inducted as the President of the Mareeba Rotary Club for the 2022-2023 year, as well as an active member of the Mareeba Theatre Group Society; Atherton Show Society as well as the Mareeba Friends of the Hospital Foundation.
Caitlin says country shows are an important part of rural communities as they are a tradition enjoyed by all ages. They provide knowledge and opportunities to showcase their talents from baking, craftwork, livestock and agricultural backgrounds and history. Shows bring a community together as well as boost the economy of the town.
Advertisement
Show: Bell
Sub Chamber: Darling Downs
Nicole has completed a Bachelor of Agribusiness at University of Queensland, Gatton and currently works at AGT Foods Australia which specialises in processing and exporting pulses and sorghum, as an Execution & Logistics officer. Her role includes managing contacts, assisting customers as well as logistics tasks. Nicole would like to continue contributing to the agricultural supply chain as well as aspires to own a property and breed Angus cattle.
Nicole has stewarded in the horse ring at the show as well as a very active member of the camp draft committee in the office as well as mustering cattle for the draft.
Nicole says that country shows are the perfect example of communities pulling together to create an amazing event for everyone to enjoy. They are an important social event for the committee as well as the wider community which has been missing due to the pandemic in recent years.
Advertisement
Show: Goomeri
Sub Chamber: South Burnett
Abby is currently completing a Certificate 3 in Agriculture while working for Lachlan Rockemere Performance Horses and Working Dogs in the South Burnett, enjoying working with horses, cattle as well as general farm hand jobs. Abby will use her Certificate 3 in Agriculture to further complete a dual Diploma in Agriculture and Agribusiness Management. She also aspires to own and manage the family property in the future.
From a young age, Abby has volunteered as a steward at local Central Queensland shows in the poultry, horses and photography as well as active involvement in the local pony club and horsemanship events.
Abby says that the Agricultural Shows are a passion that bring community together to celebrate what a region has to offer and commend locals for the work they put into their produce and livestock.
Advertisement
Show: Sunshine Coast
Sub Chamber: Near North Coast
Tylah is a team assistant for a leading superannuation consulting firm in the Brisbane CBD, with her role encompassing event management, data analysis and superannuation fund document generation. Tylah is intrigued by the data and statistics components of her job to provide more value to the show movement.
Tylah has volunteered at the Sunshine Coast Agricultural Show since 2009, while becoming a member of the management committee in 2019. Currently, Tylah is a part of the marketing sub-committee that source and manage sponsors, design and manage the social and email communications as well as the overseeing of parking lots and entry gates.
Tylah believes that rural communities are largely built on agricultural orientated jobs. Shows bring everyone together without any discrimination and provides a platform for the agricultural industry within a community the opportunity to be under the spotlight for what they value most - agriculture.
Advertisement
Show: Monto
Sub Chamber: Burnett
Claire is currently studying a Bachelor of Veterinary Science (Honours) at the University of Queensland, Gatton campus with a post study specialisation in the race horse industry.
Claire has volunteered with the Monto and District Show for the majority of her life as a competitor in the beef cattle section. Claire was awarded the Monto 'Young Citizen of the Year' in 2022 and would like to give back to the community and inspire younger girls to chase their dreams and take opportunities.
Claire feels that country shows are important to bring rural communities together and help form better connections between citizens. Volunteers are a major part of any event and country shows motivate people to help in their community, an opportunity to display and exhibit their life's work. Country shows shine a spotlight on young leaders of the next generation and help shape the future to benefit rural communities.
Advertisement
Show: Chinchilla
Sub Chamber: South West Queensland
Stephanie is currently completing a Certificate 3 in Instrumentation and Electrical. Stephanie enjoys being exposed to a wide range of electrical equipment in the oil and gas industry where there is a lot of opportunity for leadership and career advancement.
Stephanie is proudly involved in volunteering within the community as the Vice President of the Chinchilla Concert Band committee as well as supporting the Hooked-on Miles fishing day and local show society.
Through the Origin Foundation (philanthropic division at work) Stephanie also volunteers with the many school programs such as STEM projects - solar buddies, water works, try a trade and women in STEM initiatives.
Stephanie believes that keeping the town spirit alive by volunteering and paving the way for the next generation is important. Maintaining support of our farmers in our community during tough times such as drought and flood can be shown through the annual show as a social event.
Advertisement
Show: Sarina
Sub Chamber: Central Queensland
Georgia is currently working as an Electrical Apprentice with Aurizon as she works to complete a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering at Central Queensland University. Her most loved hobby is her small business Beyond the Dust which Georgia makes and sells earrings inspired by influential women in her life. Georgia aspires to grow her small business as well as using her university degree to excel professionally.
As an Apprenticeship Scholarship Recipient of the Community Bank Sarina in association with CQUniversity, it has allowed Georgia to represent Aurizon at various presentations and community.
Georgia believes that country shows bring the rural communities together, it is a time for local farmers and their families to show off their talents, crops and animals. It is a great way to support the local community. It also exposes people from the city to come out and have a day out in the local agricultural community.
Advertisement
Show: Beaudesert
Sub Chamber: South East Queensland
Anna is a high school Health and Physical Education Teacher at Stretton State College with previous teaching experience in Mount Isa and Boonah.
Anna adores her local community and loves to attend events such as the farmers markets, charity events, agricultural shows including Beaudesert, Canungra, Boonah and Tamborine as well as the Eat Local Week.
Anna would like to work towards leadership development, guidance counselling or personal wellbeing roles within the teaching space.
Advertisement
Anna believes that agricultural shows are the essence of what drives rural communities and their associated industries. Shows bring together everyone far and wide to enjoy time with family and friends, explore exhibits and the local produce as well as able to learn and understand how agriculture plays an important role in their lives. Country shows intertwine all facets of a community and provides a sense of belonging and enjoyment for all.
Show: Mt Isa
Sub Chamber: Central and North West Queensland
Amy is currently working within the Human Resources department of the Glencore Mount Isa Mine while on her gap year. In 2023, Amy plans to begin study of a dual degree of Agriculture and Business at the University of New England, Armidale. Amy's hobbies and interests include tennis, swimming and water skiing as well as attending camp drafts and rodeos with family and friends.
Amy is the current treasurer of the Cooper City Tennis Club as well as family involvement with the local Rotary Club.
Advertisement
Amy believes that country shows provide an opportunity for people to showcase their talents, interest and professions that may otherwise go unnoticed. In a remote location, isolation is prominent and distance often challenges social aspects. Holding a show in our region gives a reason for people to come together in a social setting and enjoy each other's company.
Show: Gatton
Sub Chamber: West Moreton & Brisbane Valley
Sarah is a graduate veterinarian working at a mixed practice clinic in regional Queensland. This allows Sarah to combine her passion for large animals with the desire to support rural communities. Sarah would like to focus her work on improving herd management and reproductive efficiency of beef cattle. Improvements in productivity and profitability an issue close to Sarah's heart are a way to give back to community.
Sarah believes that country shows provide an opportunity once a year for the community to showcase that they have been putting their hard work towards. They provide a distraction from the hardships that may be experiencing as part of life on the land and is an opportunity to get together with community and enjoy a weekend of entertainment and fun. Country shows also promote an interaction around the source of food as well as develop an understanding of paddock to plate, encouraging the support and appreciation of Australian agriculture.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.