It has been a chaotic end to the season for cotton farmers in the St George region, with big falls as late as May pushing back harvest time and creating a time crunch for growers.
Balonne Plains chief operating officer Luke Stower said the wet weather not only delayed harvest, but also put pressure on contractors who were set to head south after seeing out the Queensland season.
Advertisement
"Once you start putting the pickers in, it starts raining, and that puts a lot of pressure on contractors and pickers because it pushed everything back and they had movements to go to further down south," he said.
"The pressure started building, contractors were leaving as we were trying to pick and then we got more rain.
"It just wasn't ideal, but we got through it all and I'd say mostly in this area, we did pretty well."
The Todd family were busy baling the last of their cotton last week, enjoying some fine weather after a very wet autumn pushed the season back by several weeks.
"It's been a good season, there's been a few challenges, but across the board, we're pretty fortunate," he said.
"We've got just about everything picked and got some fine weather to do some groundwork and look forward to the next season, which will be equally challenging.
"We've got the water we need so the main thing is just getting the ground prep done and we should be set for another good one."
Mr Todd said they saw 200mm of rain, half the yearly average, in just four days during May, while Balonne Plains had received 400mm since January and 776mm in the last year to date.
"It really just puts everything back, it's more of a timeframe issue rather than anything else," Mr Stower said.
While the rain may have put a dampener on the season, exceptional prices were the saving grace for growers, with most receiving somewhere between $600 to $1000 per bale.
"Commodity prices were fantastic throughout the year," Mr Stower said.
"Slightly better than average yields with fantastic commodity prices led to a pretty good year and getting the most for what we had."
"This season's been awesome prices, and it's backed off a bit in the last few days, but still, historically, pretty good prices and hopefully it'll spike up again for next season," Mr Todd said.
Mr Stower said the wet ground had left a short window for ground prep for the season ahead, which is expected to be even bigger than this year.
"We're very early on, barely started ground prep for next year, and we'll have probably the biggest year that we'll ever have," he said.
Advertisement
"As far as the volume of water on farms, what we've got this coming year is impressive. It's very large.
"So we've got a huge amount of ground prep to do in a very short window of time.
"We typically start planting towards the end of September to the start of October, so we've got about two months to do about six months worth of work."
Despite the wet weather causing chaos for growers, it has left a full moisture profile for the season ahead, with the region looking at its third bumper crop in a row, post drought.
Cotton Australia communications manager Darren Davies said that, overall, Queensland growers had around 85 per cent of their cotton harvested at this point.
Advertisement
"We're looking at between 90 and 95 per cent in St George and Goondiwindi, around those areas," Mr Davies said.
"Emerald, that's up around the 90 to 95 per cent as well, but when you come down to the Downs, basically they're sitting around about 70 per cent.
"What that means overall is we settle on about 85 per cent out, so that's where we're at. The wet weather, the late plant and not enough warm days, they're the reasons."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.