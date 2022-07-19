Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Merawah Poll Herefords reaches $70,000 top at 2022 sale

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
July 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Andrew Mackay, auctioneer Paul Dooley, Nev Goodhew, PJH Livestock, Roma, buyers Amanda Burcher, Trevor Saal and Ivan Burcher and Elders studstock agent Andrew Meara, Toowoomba with the top-price bull. Picture: Billy Jupp

MERAWAH Poll Herefords set a new stud record at its annual bull sale with a top price of $70,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.