Santos improving lives of Roma youth on the road with $20,000 donation

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 19 2022 - 9:00pm
Participants taking part in the program at Roma. Picture: Rotary

A young driver program in Roma recently extended to all upper secondary students has a more secure future going forward, thanks to a $2000 donation from Santos.

