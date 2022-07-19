Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Aaron Kleier, Jake Curr tie for win in PBR Cairns Invitational

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 19 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wyatt Milgate evading a bull at Cairns on the weekend. Picture: PBR Australia

It was edge of the seat action at the Cairns Invitational PBR event on the weekend, finishing with nothing separating two of Australia's best bull-riders.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.