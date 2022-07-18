PRODUCERS will have a chance to have their questions about looming biosecurity threats thanks to an online webinar.
Hosted by the Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association, the webinar will feature National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson, Animal Health Australia's general manager of emergency preparedness, animal health and biosecurity Dr Samantha Allen, Red Meat Advisory Council's John McKillop and the Department of Agriculture's national LSD-FMD preparedness co-ordinator Dr Chris Parker.
During the one-hour webinar on July 20, the experts will cover several relevant topics including, Australia's response to foot and mouth disease and lumpy skin disease so far, what would happen if foot and mouth disease were to reach Australia and what is being done on the ground in Indonesia to prevent it from arriving in Australia.
Wrapping up the hour will be a question and answer session, which will give attendees a chance to air their concerns.
To attend the online event visit: https://bit.ly/3ARUVTA or contact ALPA via www.alpa.net.au
