Queensland Country Life
Home/News

ALPA to host biosecurity webinar for producers on July 20

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated July 18 2022 - 11:03pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson will be among the industry leaders speaking during Wednesday's webinar. Picture: Supplied

PRODUCERS will have a chance to have their questions about looming biosecurity threats thanks to an online webinar.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.