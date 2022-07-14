Central Queensland residents interested in sharing their stories with the Disability Royal Commission will have an opportunity from July 19-20.
Hosted by Your Story Disability Legal Support and Lotus Support Services, the forums are a chance for local people with disability and their supporters to learn about the Royal Commission and the free counselling, advocacy and legal support available to them.
The first forums will be held at Blackwater and Emerald on Tuesday July 19, with Longreach and Barcaldine forums to be held on the following day on Wednesday July 20.
Lotus Support Services spokesperson Mark Reimers said the forums are a chance for local people with disability and their supporters to learn more about the Royal Commission and how to access free counselling, advocacy and legal support if required.
"The Disability Royal Commission is investigating the mistreatment of people with disability in all contexts and settings," Mr Reimers said.
"It's taking submissions until 31 December and wants to hear stories from people with disability, as well as their family members, friends, carers, advocates and supporters. These could be about your child's experiences at school, difficulties accessing the NDIS or support services, or discrimination in the workplace.
"The Royal Commission is also interested in hearing people's ideas for change, which will ultimately inform its recommendations to government for making Australia safer and more inclusive."
Mr Reimers said a counsellor from Lotus Support Services can support people through the Royal Commission process, and free legal and advocacy support is also available.
Steve Wettenhall is a lawyer with Your Story Disability Legal Support, a free national service that gives independent legal advice and support to people considering taking part in the Royal Commission.
He explained why someone might need legal advice before sharing their story.
"You might be worried about your safety, access to services or employment, or you might want to name a person or organisation who mistreated you," said Mr Wettenhall.
"We can talk to people about their options for sharing their story, and how to do this safely and privately. We can also connect them with support services and help with other legal problems they might be dealing with, such as the NDIS."
Mr Wettenhall said all are welcome at the information sessions, which will include light refreshments.
"We invite (Central Queensland) residents to come along to the information session to find out more about the Disability Royal Commission and the free supports available to them," he said.
The sessions are free to attend and are being held in the following locations:
To RSVP, email lotussupportservices@micahprojects.org.au or call 07 3036 4490. Please include any dietary requirements.
