Disability Royal Commission support services coming to Central Queensland from July 19-20

July 14 2022 - 9:00am
Your Story lawyer Steve Wettenhall is calling on Central Queenslanders to share their story with disability. Picture: Supplied

Central Queensland residents interested in sharing their stories with the Disability Royal Commission will have an opportunity from July 19-20.

