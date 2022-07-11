It's a good thing that the Heart Foundation's mobile cardiac clinic happened to be parked at Barcaldine showgrounds over the weekend, because the town's annual campdraft delivered heart-stopping moments by the truckload.
Not even two rounds and a final could split local rider Stuart Speed and Blackall's Beau Frame, locked together on 262 for open honours.
In his first open win, Stuart sealed the deal on his home-bred 12-year-old mare Bubbles with an 87 pointer, while a sticky beast in the camp put the runoff out of Beau's reach on Palmers Eldorado.
It was also a win with emotional resonance - this year's open was named in honour of Barcaldine campdraft's founding president Arthur Winter, who passed away last July.
Beau and Eldorado teamed up earlier to win the Jackpot Maiden with a blistering last-ditch run to snatch the blue ribbon in the last round of the event.
It was also a rewarding weekend for Jericho's Ben Williamson with wins in the Maiden (on Warrenbri Primrose) and the Restricted Open (on Hazelwood Contrast) as well as third in the Open (on Hazelwood Marnies Girl).
Morgan Marks didn't miss a beat all weekend: first and second in the Novice A on Kerber and Dark Knight, second and equal third in the Restricted Open (on Nova and Complex), and fourth and sixth in the Open (on Jay Jay and Kerber).
His wife Addison also rode Turnermarks Derringer to ribbons in the Maiden and Novice A.
Robert Daly clinched the Novice B on Mrs Robinson, and Blackall rider Courtney Windsor won the Encouragement aboard NA Good Thing after a placing in the Ladies draft.
Ladies honours went to Leeanne Comiskey on Sunburst in a runoff with Springsure's Lindy Thomson on Silk. Local talent Ellie Wells rode strongly all weekend, winning the Juvenile while Isla Scott edged out a hot field in the Junior draft.
