The Australian junior polocrosse mixed team have claimed victory over New Zealand at the Narrabri trans-Tasman test series over the weekend.
The aussies cemented their series win in the final match on Saturday night, where they overcome the kiwis with a 19-16 point lead.
The Australian mixed junior team included five riders from Central Queensland, one from Bundaberg, and two from central-west New South Wales.
The juniors were selected at the Ballarat Polocrosse Nationals back in April this year.
The aussie team included: Emily Bowden, Wandoan, Lara French, Tambo, Erica Stuart, Mendooran, Emily Wamsley, Guyra, Zoe Stevenson, Sydney, Travis Betts, Wandoan, Mace Edmistone, Capella, Hunter French, Tambo, and Jett Sargood, Tambo.
The Australian team were coached by Chris and Lauren Sillitoe and managed by Toni Davidge.
Mr Sillitoe said the Australian junior team played extremely well across the test series.
"The juniors had to ride different horses, they all had to put a few horses into the selection pool, and they all rode various horses really well and it didn't matter what you put them on," he said.
"The girls and boys in our team had real good attitudes with it and they all got on with the job.
"They were pretty consistent over three games."
Mr Sillitoe said this was the first time, most of these juniors had played in this type of level in the sport.
"For most of the kids, it was their first time representing Australia so they're a bit nervous, but for most of the time they were more exciting than anything," he said.
"We had a couple of days in camp, we got there on Wednesday, so we had three days preparing together for the competition and they handled the build up quite well.
"We were a bit nervous for the ground condition on the Wednesday, but after that it dried out and the field conditions were great."
Among the 16 players to take the field, Guyra Polocrosse Club's Emily Wamsley was named Champion Lady Player, while the Champion Male Player title went to Tambo Polocrosse Club's Hunter French.
Champion Horse of the Series went to Ropeley Park Inferno ridden by Jett Sargood, also of Tambo Polocrosse Club.
"All three players competed extremely well all week and conducted themselves very professionally," Mr Sillitoe said.
"All these kids had good family support and a lot of them had to work extremely hard to get to this point.
"They've been all over the country this year playing the sport and performing well. This sport means a fair bit to them."
Mr Sillitoe said interest in the sport had grown since COVID prevented most competition from going ahead.
"That's why these international tests are important. We need to keep doing more of them to keep international polocrosse alive," he said.
"New Zealand is as close western Australia for us, so we might have to keep doing them I think.
"I'm pretty sure there's a trans-Tasman competition planned for Under 21s in New Zealand for 2023 and hopefully we can get a junior and open test series organised as well."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
