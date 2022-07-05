Ag-Grow Emerald Field Days organisers say this year's event has been one of the most successful events to date.
Now in its 33rd year, the three-day event attracted over 16,000 people through the gates.
Not only did the Ag-Grow Field Day's provide an opportunity to see the latest in farm technology, it was also a chance for farmers to purchase quality lines of bulls, horses and even a top working dog.
There were 12 quality dogs showcased in this year's Wroe and Co working cattle dog auction in Emerald to produce a sale record-breaking top of $16,500, and average of $5500.
Of the 71 horses that went under the hammer in the Elite Horse sale, 68 sold for an 93 per cent clearance rate, to achieve a top of $36,000 and an average of $12,829, to gross $872,400.
Confidence in the beef industry was evident at the Ag-Grow Elite bull sale, where a solid draft of bulls, from six breeds, achieved a record sale average $14,138.
The sale grossed $919,000 and a clearance of 99 per cent.
Ag-Grow manager Donna Reeves said more than 300 businesses highlighted their products and services to the attendees.
"Vendors at this year's event did great business and some vendors did better than they have in six years," Ms Reeves said.
"It was amazing weather, there was no winds, and I think that might have had an impact on numbers, as some growers were too busy harvesting their crops.
"But, to run a field day this big, with so little people is pretty impressive."
