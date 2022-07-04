Competitors and travellers flocked to the annual Yelvertoft Campdraft, hosted by Marcus and Shelley Curr and family, 100km north west of Mt Isa for their three-day event held from June 24-26.
Being held in conjunction with the northern run of campdraft events, competitors were drawn from far and wide.
The Hall family from Muttaburra made its presence felt, claiming a hat trick of wins when Ben Hall riding Chisum's Cash was victorious in the North Line Copper Restricted Open, Jaye Hall claimed the Mitech Novice B riding Posh Rio, and daughter Madison won the Woodham Petroleum Juvenile on board Smarty.
Will Durkin combined with Youngstar Marnies Glamour to win the DIT Agtech & Ariat Open Campdraft for the second consecutive year.
Riley Curr was a crowd favourite when she claimed the Western Truck Group Ladies campdraft riding Romeo's Destiny.
Jake Griffiths made the trip from Dalby worth the while, having a convincing win in the Country Trucker Caps/Sharon Hall Memorial Junior Campdraft riding Whiskey.
The Mt Isa Pets & Produce Campdraft was won by Jessica Brock and her mount Banana with a score of 45 points.
Cattle for the event were kindly donated by host Coolreagh Pastoral Company.
Perfect Queensland winter weather was enjoyed during the annual Mount Coolon Campdraft, also held from June 24-26, attracting 800 first round nominations.
Mount Coolon is a very small town 125km west of Collinsville and hosts the campdraft on the banks of Police Creek, swelling the town's population by five times the usual number.
In the days leading up to the campdraft, cattle donors Mac and Gayle Shann of Cantaur Park, Warren and Julie Connolly of Stratford, Mick and Sal Bradford of Glen Avon, and Ricky and Thelma Powell of Warrigal, mustered and walked or trucked their stock to the grounds.
Being a small rural community, the committee relies on local support of many businesses including the Whitsunday Regional Council, Glencore, Homehill Stockfeeds, Steel Supplies Charters Towers, Nutrien Ag Clermont, Top Paddock Consulting, Kimberley Red, Coalfield Services, Stabler & Howlett, Pit Pony Tavern, Borthwicks, Qld Rural, Coleman Stockfeeds, Brennan Mayne Agribusiness, Hollimans Group and Stocklick Trading.
The committee is also very fortunate to have many individuals who donate their time, money and volunteer to ensure a successful weekend.
Former Mt Coolon Campdraft president and a local favourite Mac Shann featured predominantly when he claimed two campdrafts on the program, namely the Cantaur Park Restricted Open riding Porter, and the Homehill Stockfeeds/Bill Walsh Memorial Maiden A campdraft, riding Daddys Destiny.
This was Mac and Porter's third open win in four years at this event.
The Mount Douglas Open was won by Pete Comiskey riding Just Jim with a narrow victory over Berry Shann and Merelene.
Graham Heelan combined with Nashville Malcome to win the Steel Supplies Maiden B.
The Nutrien Clermont Novice for Novice was taken out by Bryony Puddicombe and Destiny of her Own.
Brittney Drewitt riding Ollie won the Aroa Downs Grazing Encouragement after a run off.
The Top Paddock Junior was won by Lacey Hanrahan with Sweet Little Kitty, and the Myall Springs Mini was taken out by Brialie Hughes.
Meghan Connolly and Archie Philp were forced to run off the Ruan Grazing/ Ruby Hansen Memorial Juvenile campdraft, with Meghan's combined score of 167 enough to claim success.
The wet weather saw two campdrafts postponed from last weekend. The Nebo Slouch Hat campdraft was forced to postpone and the Saxby Round Up has rescheduled to 21-24 July.
This weekend campdrafting continues at Condamine, Barcaldine and Mt Isa.
