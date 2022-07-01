A man is recovering in hospital after a bulldozer he was in, rolled down a steep mountainside at Booubyjan, in the Gympie Region.
Emergency services were tasked to the incident at 11am on Wednesday, June 29.
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and landed nearby.
Due to the extremely steep terrain, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Flight Paramedic had to then be taken down the slope to the patient, by other emergency service vehicles.
QAS, State Emergency Service, Queensland Police Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service personnel were already on scene, at the machine which had landed on its side, halfway down the slope.
Once the patient had been treated, the medical crew and first responders carried him to the bottom of the valley, where the chopper flew in to meet them.
The man had suffered head injuries in the accident and was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.
