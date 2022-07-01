Beef producers watching the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout were cheering on one bull in particular with the winner of this year's viewer's choice competition receiving an overwhelming amount of the final vote.
The public competition closed on 7pm June 30, before the interbreed final kicked off, with Dorroughby Recruit from Dean Missingham at Westbrook in Queensland claiming the top position with 38 per cent of the tally from voters in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Malaysia.
The 22-month-old son was by the the well known bull El Guapo and out of AAA Unique Destiny - a direct daughter of Codiak Putnam and Unique 8R.
According to the stud, he was "arguably the best bull" it had bred to date with a "presence in the paddock that can be felt".
His estimated breeding values sat in the top 10 per cent for 200 day, 400 day and 600 day weight and top 20pc for gestation length.
Mr Missingham, who receives $500 cash for the win, entered the bull in the competition to grow exposure for not just their own sale, but the Speckle Park breed too.
"We are a moderate framed breed so we don't bring the one tonne animals but he will be about 850 kilograms maximum, which is still big," he said.
"We are trying to make sure people recognise Speckle Park and what we are. We are not just those striking colours; we are the carcase, dressing percentage, yield and hybrid vigour, which is what we are seeing in our animals and the crossbred animals we are breeding.
"I understand most bulls, about 95 per cent, go into the commercial market but honestly I believe this guy could go in to the stud environment."
While he didn't place in the British class, judge Hannah Powe admired his depth of body and depth of chest that carried right down through his ribs and down into his hindquarter.
He, and his full brother Dorroughby Ringleader, will be for sale at the Dorroughby Speckle Park Invitational Sale on August 27.
It is the second time Speckle Park has won the viewer's choice competition after Minnamurra, NSW, did so in 2020.
The second most popular bull was Bimbadeen Saxon from Eidsvold in Qld, with Cassaglen Raptor from Dalveen in Qld coming in third.
Fourth was Benjarra Rant and Rave from Ellangowan in Qld with fifth being the eventual supreme bull Sunny Lawn Felix from Clifton in Qld.
Rounding out the top 10 was 4 Ways Rusty R19E from Inverell, NSW, OSullivans Special K from Lower Mount Walker, Qld, Toy Boy Elwood from Neurum, Qld, Devon Court Advance, Drillham, Qld and Tycolah Taree R011, Barraba, NSW.
Read the full report on Sire Shootout in your favourite ACM Ag masthead next week.
