Queensland Country Life
Home/News

2022 ACM Sire Shootout viewer's choice winner declared as Dorroughby Recruit

Lucy Kinbacher
By Lucy Kinbacher
Updated July 1 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dorroughby Recruit won the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout viewer's choice competition with an overwhelming 38 per cent of the vote. Picture: Dorroughby

Beef producers watching the 2022 ACM Sire Shootout were cheering on one bull in particular with the winner of this year's viewer's choice competition receiving an overwhelming amount of the final vote.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Kinbacher

Lucy Kinbacher

Editor - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.