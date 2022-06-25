Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Ben Wieland and Eliza Connors share 'bittersweet' win at Ag-Grow horse sale

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 26 2022 - 9:34pm, first published June 25 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders' Mark Scholes and vendor Eliza Connors, Rockhampton, with top price mare Wattlebrae Applause, presented by Ben Wieland of Wieland Equine, Miriam Vale. Pictures: Ben Harden

The esteem in which Ben Wieland's equine business is held in the local horse industry was evident at the Ag-Grow 2022 elite horse sale on Saturday, having bred both the top-priced gelding and mare.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.