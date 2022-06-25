The esteem in which Ben Wieland's equine business is held in the local horse industry was evident at the Ag-Grow 2022 elite horse sale on Saturday, having bred both the top-priced gelding and mare.
Of the 71 horses that went under the hammer, 68 sold for an 93 per cent clearance rate, to achieve a top of $36,000 and an average of $12,829, to gross $872,400.
It is believed this year's average and top price were both sale records.
The 2022 sale average was up by about $3000 on the 2021 result.
In 2021, 40 horses were offered, 35 sold for an 88 per cent clearance, to average $$9829, and gross $344,000.
In a further run down of the sale catalogue, 28 mares and 38 geldings sold, with mares averaging $12,964, and geldings averaging $12,579.
Topping the sale was 11-year-old gelding Buddy, owned by Ben Wieland of Wieland Equine, Miriam Vale, who was purchased by LS Hack for $36,000.
Buddy is the son of Levi and a station mare and entered the sale ring with plenty of miles mustering behind him and has placed in a maiden draft from very limited starts.
Mr Wieland said he was very humbled at the result.
"We bred the top price gelding and top price mare and we're really thankful for our clients to trust us with their horses," he said.
"They're both easy going kind horses that anyone can ride but you can also do a job with them too.
"Buddy could be ridden by the whole family."
Not far off the top seller was nine-year-old mare, Wattlebrae Applause, who was secured by Kate and Andrew Chapman, Calliope, for $35,000.
The mare was owned by Eliza Connors of Rockhampton, formerly of Kempsey, NSW, and presented and prepared by Wieland Equine.
Eliza said she didn't want to let her go, but was grateful she was heading to a good home.
"This result was very bittersweet and it's been an emotional rollercoaster," Ms Connor said.
"(Wattlebrae Applause) did a lot of stock work in her career and I've just had her as a pet basically.
"She's a really good mare and I didn't want to let it go but she'll make someone else really happy and they'll have a lot of fun on her."
Ms Connor purchased Wattlebrae off Ben three years ago.
"She's worked on a feedlot, on a station and at the saleyards at Gracemere," she said.
"She's a very eye appealing mare and she's easygoing and anyone can get on her and go."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
